They are currently looking for a Technical Engineer- Hosting Services
KEY COMPETENCIES
- Have excellent problem-solving skills to identify any issues or problems and assess the severity of the problem, determine an appropriate approach to solving problems, develop plans for implementing solutions etc.
- Have good verbal and written communication skills
- Have a high level of client service orientation
- Be self-driven and have high energy levels
- Be organized and assertive
- Be a logical thinker
- Be able to work independently with a high level of responsibility
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Support the production environment, upgrade, security management, disaster recovery.
- Setup and configure the Production, SIT and Dev environments
- Implement and maintain associated system configurations
- Provide support function to internal teams and clients
- Extensive troubleshooting experience with software solutions
- Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level
- Investigating production related queries as raised by business or external parties
- Ensure that adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems
- Ensure that periodic tests are executed at the DR site
- Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date
- Ensure that all technical documentation is maintained, and product enhancements periodically reviewed
- Ensure effective monitoring systems and the building of tools, dashboards and automated processes to empower the product and organizational
- Test any new system releases / upgrades from Development or Service Providers
- Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available
- System Maintenance (Production and Test)
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Strong written and spoken communication skills
- Analytical and logical problem-solving skills
- Provide support to customer via excellent written and spoken skills
- Provide process enhancements and recommendations
- Responsible for recurring system changes on the environments
- Provide solid technical foundation to/across all of our customer environments
- Proactively manage the customer environments
- Ensure that all incidents are logged and effectively managed, resolved and escalated if necessary
- Identify trends across customer base and feedback observations and assessments
- Revision of technical documentation and specifications as part of troubleshooting process and contributing to the Knowledge base
- Detailed investigation and analysis of incidents which might include, but is not limited to:
- Analysis using tools like SQL Profiler, Network sniffers and Windows Performance Monitor
- The ability to write and edit scripts or simple programs
- SQL and TSQL scripting to query and update database contents
- Linux and Windows OS skills required
- Participate in incident escalations and resolution, which may occur after hours
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- A tertiary IT, Software or Engineering qualification
- Understanding of Linux from an administrative perspective: core fundamentals, command-line operations, scripting, service monitoring, IP tables, networking tools.
- Experience with micro services/containers: eg. Docker, Kubernetes
- Network troubleshooting skills (e.g. Wireshark)
- Some understanding of APIs: SOAP, REST or similar
- Network protocol and security knowledge (e.g. TCP, UDP, DHCP, DNS, SSL)
- Certificate management and understanding
- Experience with building and maintaining modern monitoring, analysis and diagnostics systems, e.g. Prometheus, Splunk, or similar.
- JSON/XML understanding with configurations and management
- Application server experience reading of system logs and writing of scripts
- Advantageous: Scripting experience: eg. JSON objects for monitoring purposes
- Advantageous: Experience in querying SQL databases for analytical and diagnostic purposes would be beneficial
- Advantageous: Proficiency and experience working with cloud environments.
