Technical Engineer- Hosting Services

They are currently looking for a Technical Engineer- Hosting Services

KEY COMPETENCIES

Have excellent problem-solving skills to identify any issues or problems and assess the severity of the problem, determine an appropriate approach to solving problems, develop plans for implementing solutions etc.

Have good verbal and written communication skills

Have a high level of client service orientation

Be self-driven and have high energy levels

Be organized and assertive

Be a logical thinker

Be able to work independently with a high level of responsibility

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Support the production environment, upgrade, security management, disaster recovery.

Setup and configure the Production, SIT and Dev environments

Implement and maintain associated system configurations

Provide support function to internal teams and clients

Extensive troubleshooting experience with software solutions

Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level

Investigating production related queries as raised by business or external parties

Ensure that adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems

Ensure that periodic tests are executed at the DR site

Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date

Ensure that all technical documentation is maintained, and product enhancements periodically reviewed

Ensure effective monitoring systems and the building of tools, dashboards and automated processes to empower the product and organizational

Test any new system releases / upgrades from Development or Service Providers

Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available

System Maintenance (Production and Test)

RESPONSIBILITIES

Strong written and spoken communication skills

Analytical and logical problem-solving skills

Provide support to customer via excellent written and spoken skills

Provide process enhancements and recommendations

Responsible for recurring system changes on the environments

Provide solid technical foundation to/across all of our customer environments

Proactively manage the customer environments

Ensure that all incidents are logged and effectively managed, resolved and escalated if necessary

Identify trends across customer base and feedback observations and assessments

Revision of technical documentation and specifications as part of troubleshooting process and contributing to the Knowledge base

Detailed investigation and analysis of incidents which might include, but is not limited to:

Analysis using tools like SQL Profiler, Network sniffers and Windows Performance Monitor

The ability to write and edit scripts or simple programs

SQL and TSQL scripting to query and update database contents

Linux and Windows OS skills required

Participate in incident escalations and resolution, which may occur after hours

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

A tertiary IT, Software or Engineering qualification

Understanding of Linux from an administrative perspective: core fundamentals, command-line operations, scripting, service monitoring, IP tables, networking tools.

Experience with micro services/containers: eg. Docker, Kubernetes

Network troubleshooting skills (e.g. Wireshark)

Some understanding of APIs: SOAP, REST or similar

Network protocol and security knowledge (e.g. TCP, UDP, DHCP, DNS, SSL)

Certificate management and understanding

Experience with building and maintaining modern monitoring, analysis and diagnostics systems, e.g. Prometheus, Splunk, or similar.

JSON/XML understanding with configurations and management

Application server experience reading of system logs and writing of scripts

Advantageous: Scripting experience: eg. JSON objects for monitoring purposes

Advantageous: Experience in querying SQL databases for analytical and diagnostic purposes would be beneficial

Advantageous: Proficiency and experience working with cloud environments.

