Business Analyst

An extremely dynamic client of mine is looking to appoint a Business Analyst to join their team as soon as possible.

Expectations for the role:

Vital that the candidate has experience working with a software product , engaging with the end-users, customers of the product, and ensuring accomplishment of the final product.

The candidate must have at least 4 years' experience working as a Business Analyst in a technology environment.

Key that the individual has an understanding of software technology, software languages and applications, UI and QA.

Key that the candidate has worked mostly with front-end

Candidate must have worked on a front-end solution -user stories, requirements definitions, testing etc.

Familiarity with agile and scrum principles and practices.

Exposure working with the stakeholders, understanding their needs, ability to communicate requirements to the development team.

