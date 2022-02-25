An extremely dynamic client of mine is looking to appoint a Business Analyst to join their team as soon as possible.
Expectations for the role:
- Vital that the candidate has experience working with a software product, engaging with the end-users, customers of the product, and ensuring accomplishment of the final product.
- The candidate must have at least 4 years’ experience working as a Business Analyst in a technology environment.
- Key that the individual has an understanding of software technology, software languages and applications, UI and QA.
- Key that the candidate has worked mostly with front-end
- Candidate must have worked on a front-end solution -user stories, requirements definitions, testing etc.
- Familiarity with agile and scrum principles and practices.
- Exposure working with the stakeholders, understanding their needs, ability to communicate requirements to the development team.
