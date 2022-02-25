Business Analyst at Reverside

Senior Business Analyst Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Business Analyst Professionals with 5+ solid development experience in Business Analysis and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Business Analyst Job Description:

We are hiring a Business Analyst to join our project team. You will work alongside other business analysts and report directly to the project manager. Your main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing some user acceptance testing. To succeed in this role, you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Business Analyst Responsibilities:

Stakeholder analysis and identification

Requirement elicitation

Requirements gathering and Business Requirements Specification

Requirements Validation and documentation

Business Architecture

Stakeholder management

Solutions design

Business Analysis Work Plan.

Information Matrix.

User Stories.

Change Request Document (where applicable).

Participate in Quality Assurance.

Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

Participate in Regression Testing.

Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report.

Required Technical Tools:

MS Visio (BPMN, Flowcharts, Context Diagram or Level 0 DFD, Sequence Diagram)

MS Office. In the case of excel, it will help if they know Pivot Tables

JIRA

Sparks EA

Business Analyst Requirements:

Minimum 3-year degree/diploma in relevant discipline

Certification in Design Thinking and Requirements Facilitation would be an added advantage

Minimum of 5 years experience in using business analysis and agile techniques to conceptualize and design customer solutions

experience in using business analysis and agile techniques to conceptualize and design customer solutions Working in a software or systems development environment

Solid exposure to agile methodology

