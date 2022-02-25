C# Developer (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a C# Developer in Contracting.

Job & Company Description:

A well established company is seeking a C# Developer to join their team for a 12 month contracting opportunity based in JHB North. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Qualification

Relevant Degree / Diploma in IT or related field

Experience:

5+ years experience as a C# Developer

Experienced with ASP.NET MVC, Typescript, Javascript, HTML5 and CSS3

Experience with .NET Framework and .NET Core, Entity Framework and MS SQL

Preferably from a Finance or Banking sector background

