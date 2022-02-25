Data and Configuration Analyst

Summary And Primary Objectives:The Data and Configuration Analyst is responsible for providing administrative and technical insights from data, applications and systems. The role also requires the resolution and input of all user administration access to systems and permissions of such, all of which must be completed within an agreed timeframe. In addition, the analyst must be an effective communicator and be able to communicate at all [URL Removed] Of Work: Deliverables, Responsibilities And Activities:

Data mining and filtering of raw data.

Perform administrative tasks and technical advice for the relevant software applications within the business area

Manage Incidents assigned to respective groups and perform or ensure resolution. Assist high level specialist with decommissioning and listed servers * audit purposes.

Investigation of any configuration related anomalies. Taking corrective actions as per case by case, provide investigation and escalation to high level specialist

Perform bulk loads of CI data relevant to the area of responsibility, new and updates, as required

Interact with vendors when required.

Manipulate and extract data from various sources.

Produce reference data for EOL management.

Completing/contribution to reporting when required.

Completing/contributing to service or process documentation when required.

Communicate and where approved, ensure implementation of improvements/automation on processes on a continuous basis.

Execute daily health checks.

Daily report on overall CMDB status.

Qualifications and Experience Requirements:



ITIL v4 Foundation Certification or an overview or understanding thereof

5 years’ experience in multi-disciplined IT environment

Must be familiar with Service management issues and practices

Experience in using structured methodologies for the analysis, design, implementation, and evaluation purposes

Experience with EIT software applications

Exposure to ITSM (Remedy, Service Now) tools will be advantageous

Exposure to Asset and Configuration Management will be advantageous

Exposure to BO reporting and or report writing skills will be advantageous

Network knowledge and experience, intermediate level.

Exposure to Infrastructure Change management will be advantageous

Exposure and understanding of BMC Discovery and CMDB will be advantageous

Understanding of basic SQL and or Power BI.

Personal Attributes and Skills Required:



Ability to think and interact logically.

A natural curiosity.

The ability to work in a team and to be proactive around self-learning.

The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.

Willingness to assist with additional tasks given to the team.

Interpersonal skills.

Good judgment skills.

Good communication skills.

Behavioral traits such as attitude, motivation, and time management.

