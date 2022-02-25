Data Engineer

Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking several Data Engineers with Ab Initio to join their Team.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent training with data tools, techniques, and manipulation.

Minimum of 5 years experience as a Data Engineer

ETL experience on any Integration tools

Experience in moving data from a Source System to a Target System using Ab Initio

Must have experience working on Data intensive projects (Data Warehouse preferred)

Good experience in various Ab-initio Parallelism techniques, knowledge on air commands and unix Shell scripting

Strong knowledge in relation to databases

Desired Skills:

abinitio

Ab Initio

ETL

Data Engineer

Data Engineering

Data warehouse

Databases

Integration tools

