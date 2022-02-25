Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking several Data Engineers with Ab Initio to join their Team.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent training with data tools, techniques, and manipulation.
- Minimum of 5 years experience as a Data Engineer
- ETL experience on any Integration tools
- Experience in moving data from a Source System to a Target System using Ab Initio
- Must have experience working on Data intensive projects (Data Warehouse preferred)
- Good experience in various Ab-initio Parallelism techniques, knowledge on air commands and unix Shell scripting
- Strong knowledge in relation to databases
Desired Skills:
- abinitio
- Ab Initio
- ETL
- Data Engineer
- Data Engineering
- Data warehouse
- Databases
- Integration tools