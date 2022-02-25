Data Engineer

Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking several Data Engineers with Ab Initio to join their Team.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent training with data tools, techniques, and manipulation.
  • Minimum of 5 years experience as a Data Engineer
  • ETL experience on any Integration tools
  • Experience in moving data from a Source System to a Target System using Ab Initio
  • Must have experience working on Data intensive projects (Data Warehouse preferred)
  • Good experience in various Ab-initio Parallelism techniques, knowledge on air commands and unix Shell scripting
  • Strong knowledge in relation to databases

Desired Skills:

  • abinitio
  • Ab Initio
  • ETL
  • Data Engineer
  • Data Engineering
  • Data warehouse
  • Databases
  • Integration tools

