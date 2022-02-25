DATA ENGINEER at Reverside

DATA ENGINEER Role

We are looking forData Engineer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Data Engineering and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Role tasks:

Applies advanced knowledge of area:

• Managing projects / processes

• Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

• Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions



• Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Generic Technical / Functional skills

• Understanding of integration between different technologies

• Assisting with the business case

• Coordination between development and support environments

• Planning and monitoring

• Eliciting requirements

• Requirements organisation

• Translating and simplifying requirements

• Requirements management and communication

• Requirements analysis

• Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

• Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional skills

• Expertise in ETL optimization, designing, coding, and tuning big data processes using Apache Spark.

• Experience with building data pipelines and applications to stream and process datasets at low latencies.

• Show efficiency in handling data – tracking data lineage, ensuring data quality, and improving discoverability of data.

• Sound knowledge of distributed systems and data architecture (lambda)- design and implement batch and stream data processing pipelines, knows how to optimize the distribution, partitioning of high-level data structures.

• Experience designing and supporting large-scale distributed systems in a production environment

Beneficial:

• Certification: AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect

• Bitbucket / Git • Jira / Confluence • Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka, Amazon Kinesis, or similar tools

• CI / CD Tool (Nexus / Jenkins).

Soft skills:

• Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

