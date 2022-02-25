First Distribution appointed as sole BeyondTrust distributor in South Africa

BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, has appointed First Distribution, the leading pan-African distributor for cybersecurity, datacentre, cloud, surveillance, and IoT solutions as the sole South African distributor for BeyondTrust’s range of cybersecurity solutions.

The pan-African distribution agreement covers South Africa, the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), West Africa, East Africa and the Indian Ocean islands.

Combining BeyondTrust’s industry-leading solutions with First Distribution’s strong sales channel and established presence in the region will enable organizations to benefit from next level services and cybersecurity solutions. “Over the past several years, BeyondTrust has dramatically expanded its presence in Africa, where we now have a local dedicated team supporting the region. We are pleased to enable solutions that secure the privileges, accounts and assets of an increasing number of Enterprise and SMB organizations on the continent,” says John Hathaway, Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa and India at BeyondTrust.

“To support our growth and strategic initiatives,” Hathaway continues, “we needed a value-added distributor that could ensure strong and reliable sales, technical and support operations, and that partner is First Distribution.”

Brad Stein, General Manager, Cybersecurity at First Distribution, explains that BeyondTrust helps to enable zero-trust security with a range of intelligent identity and access security solutions. “BeyondTrust improves data protection, ensuring that the right people have access to the right information at the right time. It adds another layer to identity management, letting administrators define their internal processes to ensure people have access to only the information they need for their roles.” The solutions can be used to protect a customer’s assets in a range of IT environments – on-premises, in the public cloud or in a hybrid cloud environment.

“BeyondTrust fills a very important gap for us in the privileged access management environment,” Stein adds. “It is a tier one brand – one of only a handful in this space – so it provides solid technology and good brand equity.”

Rory Kruger has been appointed as the BeyondTrust Brand Manager, bringing with him a wealth of cybersecurity experience in both end user and reseller organisations, including experience with the BeyondTrust solutions. He is supported by the full First Distribution ecosystem, with cybersecurity professionals in each of the various commercial teams, and technical expertise in the data security and IoT division at the distributor.

As the only BeyondTrust’s distributor in South Africa and with a wide reach in South Africa and SADC, First Distribution will take on marketing, pre-sales consulting, sales, and support for the product portfolio. First Distribution has extensive pre-sales and technical resources and offers its partners the skills and expertise they need to ensure their customers get the best possible experience with BeyondTrust.

“For local partners, the fact that we are a Level 1 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) contributor is a big advantage,” Stein says. “And we are able to extend credit to our partners.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry’s most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

About First Distribution

First Distribution is the leading value-added distributor in Africa, with a product portfolio of global leading Datacentre, Cloud, Networking and Security products and services. This embraces hybrid solutions with access to any combination of on premise, private cloud and public cloud end-to-end solutions from multiple vendors. The portfolio, together with highly skilled staff to support and manage vendors with an unrivalled level of expertise, ensures that First Distribution’s partners have the key elements required for success. First Distribution additionally hosts one of the largest technology partner-to-partner networks in Africa allowing partners to extend the reach of their solutions across the continent.

For more information, click here: https://www.firstdistribution.com/security/