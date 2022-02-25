High-performance computing for superior surveillance

The distribution partnership aims to reinforce FD’s value proposition of providing turnkey security and ICT solutions to the African market based on top brands.

Today’s surveillance goes well beyond the connection of simple cameras to a monitor, explains Francois Malan, Data Security and Internet of Things (DS & IoT) Technical Manager at First Distribution.

Cameras have become the ultimate smart Internet of Things (IoT) devices, using artificial intelligence (AI) to trigger alerts, make instant decisions, and convert images into data.

Bringing all the component parts of the surveillance system into a purpose-built video data infrastructure solution that meets ICT standards has been evolving and transforming the market, he adds.

“Simply put, BCD is the best surveillance provider in the market,” Malan says. “They are one of the largest OEMs of Dell servers in the world, taking the technically-excellent Dell technology, leading warrantees and adding their secret sauce to create the best video solution, such as their exclusive iDRAC integrations and Harmonize Bridge for hybrid-cloud connectivity.”

“Surveillance requires high-performance computing,” Malan explains. “You’ve got video coming in at 4k-plus resolution and, if you skip a beat, you could miss evidence.

“BCD takes the world’s best servers and includes components that make it even better at handling video. They build certified servers for the surveillance industry for some of the world’s leading brands.”

BCD purpose-builds servers to the customer’s exact requirements. “They do the design and architecture for the customer,” says Malan. “And they will guarantee their bandwidth and storage calculations, so the customer gets complete peace of mind.”

Support is vital when it comes to the surveillance market and customers value it accordingly. “Whatever server you buy, it will be useless if there’s no support when things go wrong,” Malan points out. “BCD offers 24/7 lifetime support for their product, so customers get complete peace of mind.” BCD leverages the Dell support footprint in order to support the market leading warranties.

Being able to offer top-quality purpose-built systems from BCD has been a win-win for First Distribution, Malan says.

Although Covid-19 has disrupted the world’s supply chains, First Distribution’s customers won’t be left in the lurch when it comes to BCD solutions. “BCD holds stock in key areas of the globe,” Malan explains. “We can get pre-engineered products into South Africa within 21 days, despite global stock shortages.”