High-performance computing for superior surveillance

First Distribution, the leading pan-African distributor for Cybersecurity, Datacentre, Cloud, Surveillance and IoT Solutions, is furthering their partnership with BCD – the security industry’s most trusted source for video data infrastructure solutions.
The distribution partnership aims to reinforce FD’s value proposition of providing turnkey security and ICT solutions to the African market based on top brands.
Today’s surveillance goes well beyond the connection of simple cameras to a monitor, explains Francois Malan, Data Security and Internet of Things (DS & IoT) Technical Manager at First Distribution.
Cameras have become the ultimate smart Internet of Things (IoT) devices, using artificial intelligence (AI) to trigger alerts, make instant decisions, and convert images into data.
Bringing all the component parts of the surveillance system into a purpose-built video data infrastructure solution that meets ICT standards has been evolving and transforming the market, he adds.
“Simply put, BCD is the best surveillance provider in the market,” Malan says. “They are one of the largest OEMs of Dell servers in the world, taking the technically-excellent Dell technology, leading warrantees and adding their secret sauce to create the best video solution, such as their exclusive iDRAC integrations and Harmonize Bridge for hybrid-cloud connectivity.”
“Surveillance requires high-performance computing,” Malan explains. “You’ve got video coming in at 4k-plus resolution and, if you skip a beat, you could miss evidence.
“BCD takes the world’s best servers and includes components that make it even better at handling video. They build certified servers for the surveillance industry for some of the world’s leading brands.”
BCD purpose-builds servers to the customer’s exact requirements. “They do the design and architecture for the customer,” says Malan. “And they will guarantee their bandwidth and storage calculations, so the customer gets complete peace of mind.”
Support is vital when it comes to the surveillance market and customers value it accordingly. “Whatever server you buy, it will be useless if there’s no support when things go wrong,” Malan points out. “BCD offers 24/7 lifetime support for their product, so customers get complete peace of mind.” BCD leverages the Dell support footprint in order to support the market leading warranties.
Being able to offer top-quality purpose-built systems from BCD has been a win-win for First Distribution, Malan says.
Although Covid-19 has disrupted the world’s supply chains, First Distribution’s customers won’t be left in the lurch when it comes to BCD solutions. “BCD holds stock in key areas of the globe,” Malan explains. “We can get pre-engineered products into South Africa within 21 days, despite global stock shortages.”
About BCD
With a focus on proactive response and personal service, BCD is the most trusted source for innovative, purpose-built IP video storage solutions designed for security integrators.
BCD boasts more than 20 years of experience in the surveillance market and has completed more than 170 000 installations with 3,5-million cameras in 91 countries.
BCD partners with the world’s top security integrators, distributors, and technology partners to implement security solutions certified by the top Video Management Software (VMS) and digital camera manufacturers.
For more information click here
About First Distribution
First Distribution is the leading value-added distributor in Africa, with a product portfolio of global leading Datacentre, Cloud, Networking and Security products and services. This embraces hybrid solutions with access to any combination of on premise, private cloud and public cloud end-to-end solutions from multiple vendors. The portfolio, together with highly skilled staff to support and manage vendors with an unrivalled level of expertise, ensures that First Distribution’s partners have the key elements required for success. First Distribution additionally hosts one of the largest technology partner-to-partner networks in Africa allowing partners to extend the reach of their solutions across the continent.
First Distribution Digital Security & IoT aims to be the leading value-added distributor of IP Video, Advanced Video Analytics, High-Density Storage Solutions, Access Control, Fire Detection, Public Address, IoT, and Networking products in Africa. Its vision is to source and supply the highest quality products and to back them with the highest levels of sales and technical support in the market. With access to the world’s most trusted brands in security, coupled with dedicated and motivated staff, First Distribution Digital Security & IoT offers the most comprehensive range of integrated security and IoT solutions in the industry.
For more information, click here