Intermediate Java Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A National Communications company in Joburg seeks the coding talents of a self-driven Intermediate Java Developer who will take on a supporting role in developing new systems or applications that facilitates Variable Data projects for online consumer engagement. The ideal candidate must be able to work to tight deadlines and communicate technical solutions. You will require a Degree/Diploma/Certification in IT and formal training in Java/PHP/SQL, have 3-5 year’s Java 8/11, Linux, and Database Development experience. Your tech toolset should also include MySQL, Gradle & Maven.

DUTIES:

Develop systems in an efficient and effective manner to satisfy operational requirements.

Work collaboratively as part of a team.

Offer wider technical support when needed.

Flexibility to learn new languages where projects require it.

Diagnose and resolve production performance issues.

Maintain and support previously built applications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

IT related Degree / Diploma / Certificate and formal training in related programming language; Java, PHP, SQL.

Experience/Skills –

Full working knowledge of Java 8 / Java 11 with 3-5 years’ experience.

Full understanding of Java building tools like Gradle and Maven.

MySQL – must be proficient in writing queries and query tuning.

3-5 Years’ experience working in a Linux environment.

3-5 Years’ Database Development experience.

Ability to communicate technical solutions.

Fluent in English.

Advantageous –

PHP.

Amazon Web Services experience.

Web services protocols (e.g., SOAP, REST API).

Jira software experience.

Building systems for secure access and prevention of unauthorized intrusion.

ATTRIBUTES:

A flexible approach.

Strong analytical ability.

Good interpersonal and communication skill, stress management and capable of multitasking.

Able to respond to a changing environment, grow technically and share knowledge with the team.

COMMENTS:

