Intermediate to Senior .NET Core Developer at Reverside

Feb 25, 2022

Intermediate to Senior .Net Core Developer Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in .Net Core Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job brief

We are looking for a .Net Core developer to build software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework. You will create applications from scratch / configure existing systems and provide user support.

In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You should be a team player and excellent communicator. You should be passionate about the .NET framework and software design/architecture.

Your goal will be to work with internal teams to design, develop and maintain software.

Responsibilities

  • Participate in requirements analysis
  • Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
  • Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
  • Test and deploy applications and systems
  • Revise, update, refactor and debug code
  • Improve existing software
  • Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

Requirements

  • Min 3 -5 years development experiencw
  • .Net Core experience (Windows, Mac, Linux)
  • Experience working with databases, PostgreSQL and or MongoDB experience advantageous
  • Good understanding agile practices
  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
  • Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
  • A solid understanding of OOP principles
  • SOLID design principles
  • Design patterns experience
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
  • Good understanding of C# and .NET framework
  • Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
  • Experience with Web APIs and Micro Service architectures
  • Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)

