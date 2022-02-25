Intermediate to Senior .NET Core Developer at Reverside

Intermediate to Senior .Net Core Developer Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in .Net Core Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job brief

We are looking for a .Net Core developer to build software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework. You will create applications from scratch / configure existing systems and provide user support.

In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You should be a team player and excellent communicator. You should be passionate about the .NET framework and software design/architecture.

Your goal will be to work with internal teams to design, develop and maintain software.

Responsibilities

Participate in requirements analysis

Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages

Test and deploy applications and systems

Revise, update, refactor and debug code

Improve existing software

Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

Requirements

Min 3 -5 years development experiencw

.Net Core experience (Windows, Mac, Linux)

Experience working with databases, PostgreSQL and or MongoDB experience advantageous

Good understanding agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# and .NET framework

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Experience with Web APIs and Micro Service architectures

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)

Learn more/Apply for this position