Intermediate to Senior .NET Core Developer at Reverside

Intermediate to Senior .Net Core Developer Role in Johannesburg
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in .Net Core Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job brief
We are looking for a .Net Core developer to build software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework. You will create applications from scratch / configure existing systems and provide user support.
In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You should be a team player and excellent communicator. You should be passionate about the .NET framework and software design/architecture.
Your goal will be to work with internal teams to design, develop and maintain software.
Responsibilities
- Participate in requirements analysis
- Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
- Test and deploy applications and systems
- Revise, update, refactor and debug code
- Improve existing software
- Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support
Requirements
- Min 3 -5 years development experiencw
- .Net Core experience (Windows, Mac, Linux)
- Experience working with databases, PostgreSQL and or MongoDB experience advantageous
- Good understanding agile practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Design patterns experience
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Good understanding of C# and .NET framework
- Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
- Experience with Web APIs and Micro Service architectures
- Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)