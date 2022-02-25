IOS Programmer at Old Mutual Finance

In This Role, You will Get To:

Design and program software solutions based on user requirement specifications.

Manage the implementation of software solutions.

Review the work of Junior Programmers and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure the quality of delivery as well as provide support.

Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

Desired Skills:

swift

Objective C

Xcode

Agile

Git

Cocoapods

Restful webservices

About The Employer:

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 17 countries. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Old Mutual Finance was established in 2008 to provide unsecured lending products and services to the SA market. The business started with a staff complement of 34 and has since grown to over 3000 staff with more than 300 branches nationally. Within our branches, we offer insurance, transactional banking and lending products as well as servicing.

Why Join Old Mutual?

Enabling our people to be their exceptional best is at the core of what we do. We are rooted in our purpose of Championing Mutually Positive Futures Every Day and believe that a great customer experience is anchored in a great employee experience.

We will provide you with a holistic experience to realise and unleash your potential.

What we Offer:

In partnership with you, we promise to challenge and help you grow in your career through a personalised development plan. We strive to create and expose our people to diverse learning opportunities through formal and informal learning. Most importantly you work in diverse teams made up of enthusiastic people who strive for excellence.

