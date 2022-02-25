Java Developer (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Java Developer in Contracting.
Job & Company Description:
A well established company is seeking a Java Developer to join their team for a 12 month contracting opportunity based in JHB North. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
Qualification
- Relevant Degree / Diploma in IT or related field
Experience:
- 3+ years of experience as a Java Developer
- Experienced with GIT, Openshift, SOA, CI/CD and REST API Designs
- Linux experience will be advantageous
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT, Finance & Engineering jobs, please visit [URL Removed]
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.