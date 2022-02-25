Java Developer (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Java Developer in Contracting.

Job & Company Description:

A well established company is seeking a Java Developer to join their team for a 12 month contracting opportunity based in JHB North. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Qualification

Relevant Degree / Diploma in IT or related field

Experience:

3+ years of experience as a Java Developer

Experienced with GIT, Openshift, SOA, CI/CD and REST API Designs

Linux experience will be advantageous

