POS Application Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced FinTech company seeks the technical abilities of a POS Application Developer to join its team. Your core role will entail developing the new functionalities and functions on Point-of-Sale application, planning & deploying software solutions, documenting test cases and participating in code reviews and updating release commits in Confluence. The ideal candidate requires 3-5 years’ Development experience including 2 years’ POS/Payment Application & Implementation and DevOps Support and 3+ year’s Android SDK, Java/Kotlin Development and Golang development. You also need hands-on experience with MySQL, Mongo databases, Unit Tests, Android Studio, Git, RxJava, Dagger 2, Retrofit, Linux, DBMS/RDBMS, OOP, SOA, WPF, WCF and Web Services and a good understanding of POS concepts and different types of POS machines in the market like VeriFone, Ingenico and Android POS.

DUTIES:

Planning, development, deployment, and maintenance of software solutions.

Define tasks and give time estimates.

Write clean, maintainable code and test it.

Roll out new features and analyse (and react) to the results you learn about from QA Engineers and user feedback.

Document the test cases with respect to new developments/functionalities.

Document the changes and update release commits in Confluence.

Issue Investigation and find the root cause and fix the defects quickly.

Issue Analysis – Root cause analysis and implement corrective and preventive actions.

Collaborate with clients and both project and technical teams.

Able to present your solutions in front of clients and/or a group of colleagues.

Proactively communicate with other team members and project stakeholders.

Use Agile methodologies in development.

Participate in code reviews, pairing, and other forms of knowledge sharing.

Continually improve your skills and push others to go forward with their knowledge.

Work in a cross-functional team.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 Years of experience in Development, including a minimum 2 years of experience in POS/Payment Application and related component development.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Implementation and DevOps Support.

2+ Years –

Professional experience with Android SDK and Java/Kotlin development.

Golang development.

Hands-on Experience with –

Development on MySQL and Mongo databases.

Continuous Integration and Deployment.

Writing clean and testable code as well as Unit Tests.

Android Studio, Git, RxJava, Dagger 2, Retrofit.

Distributed messaging and push notification services.

Linux environment and shell scripting.

DBMS/RDBMS, OOP, SOA, WPF, WCF and Web Services. Good knowledge of Kotlin or published apps written in Kotlin. Good understanding of POS concepts and different types of POS machines in the market like VeriFone, Ingenico and Android POS. Good debugging and code review routine. Good to have knowledge of payment transactions, online processing, Batch Processing’s, Acquiring and issuing concepts. Desire for research and improvement of current development processes and code architecture. Experience working in a team environment. Excellent English knowledge.



