Project Manager

Feb 25, 2022

The Role: The Project Manager II is accountable for the overall independant implementation of a project according to ETQA standards, starting from successful initiation, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project.

Responsbilities:

  • Ensuring that the internal learner management system(s) are
    continuously updated w.r.t client loading, linking project information, learner attendance and credit uploading (if applicable), checking accuracy of data.
  • Drafting and implementing the training and assessment plan based on the project delivery document and service level agreement received from the
  • Business Development team and ensure that the plan is signed off by the client.
  • Liaising with the Recruitment Department regarding specific
    learner requirements as stipulated in the project delivery document and service level agreement.
  • Ensuring that learner documentation is signed by the learner
    and the client and submitted to ETQA.
  • Completing the project billing sheet and ensure that all
    projects are completed within scope and within budget.
  • Completing Facilitator and Assessment project contracts and
    submit to BU Manager for approval.
  • Coordinating project logistics including booking of training venues, catering and request printing of training material.
  • Coordinating of the Facilitator and Assessment training plan,tracking project milestones and deliverables
  • Liaising with the ETQA department to ensure that project deliverables are met according to SETA standards
  • Submitting reports and conducting regular feedback on the specific phases of training facilitation and assessment.
  • Reporting to BU Manager on a regular basis on the progress, highlighting any challenges.
  • Preparing and submitting client reports as and when required.
  • Guiding and directing learners in the appropriate manner during the duration of the specific training intervention towards successful completion of the programme where applicable.
  • Ensuring project billing is completed timeously and accurate
  • Ensuring that payroll information is accurate and is submitted
    timeously to clients or external payroll company.
  • Submitting final close out report and 12H schedule to client at
    completion of the project.
  • Promote and sell In-house, Public Training and Learnerships to new and existing Clients to ensure continued growth and profitability of the Company
  • Prepare costing sheets and send quotations and proposal to new and existing clients
  • Update on information on CRM and BEE Manager

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • Business Management or Project Management Diploma

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Business Management or Project Management Degreein project management or equivalent.
  • National Qualifications Framework (NQF) standards and qualifications

Experience required:

  • Minimum of 4 years experience in account management/sales and project management
  • Project experience in a Learning and Development environment (advantageous)
  • Sound knowledge of SETA systems, Learner Manager Systems

