Project Manager

The Role: The Project Manager II is accountable for the overall independant implementation of a project according to ETQA standards, starting from successful initiation, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project.

Responsbilities:

continuously updated w.r.t client loading, linking project information, learner attendance and credit uploading (if applicable), checking accuracy of data.

Drafting and implementing the training and assessment plan based on the project delivery document and service level agreement received from the

Business Development team and ensure that the plan is signed off by the client.

learner requirements as stipulated in the project delivery document and service level agreement.

Ensuring that learner documentation is signed by the learner

and the client and submitted to ETQA.

projects are completed within scope and within budget.

submit to BU Manager for approval.

Coordinating project logistics including booking of training venues, catering and request printing of training material.

Coordinating of the Facilitator and Assessment training plan,tracking project milestones and deliverables

Liaising with the ETQA department to ensure that project deliverables are met according to SETA standards

Submitting reports and conducting regular feedback on the specific phases of training facilitation and assessment.

Reporting to BU Manager on a regular basis on the progress, highlighting any challenges.

Preparing and submitting client reports as and when required.

Guiding and directing learners in the appropriate manner during the duration of the specific training intervention towards successful completion of the programme where applicable.

Ensuring project billing is completed timeously and accurate

timeously to clients or external payroll company.

completion of the project.

Promote and sell In-house, Public Training and Learnerships to new and existing Clients to ensure continued growth and profitability of the Company

Prepare costing sheets and send quotations and proposal to new and existing clients

Update on information on CRM and BEE Manager

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

Grade 12

Business Management or Project Management Diploma

Preferred Qualifications:

Business Management or Project Management Degreein project management or equivalent.

National Qualifications Framework (NQF) standards and qualifications

Experience required:

Minimum of 4 years experience in account management/sales and project management

Project experience in a Learning and Development environment (advantageous)

Sound knowledge of SETA systems, Learner Manager Systems

