The Role: The Project Manager II is accountable for the overall independant implementation of a project according to ETQA standards, starting from successful initiation, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project.
Responsbilities:
- Ensuring that the internal learner management system(s) are
continuously updated w.r.t client loading, linking project information, learner attendance and credit uploading (if applicable), checking accuracy of data.
- Drafting and implementing the training and assessment plan based on the project delivery document and service level agreement received from the
- Business Development team and ensure that the plan is signed off by the client.
- Liaising with the Recruitment Department regarding specific
learner requirements as stipulated in the project delivery document and service level agreement.
- Ensuring that learner documentation is signed by the learner
and the client and submitted to ETQA.
- Completing the project billing sheet and ensure that all
projects are completed within scope and within budget.
- Completing Facilitator and Assessment project contracts and
submit to BU Manager for approval.
- Coordinating project logistics including booking of training venues, catering and request printing of training material.
- Coordinating of the Facilitator and Assessment training plan,tracking project milestones and deliverables
- Liaising with the ETQA department to ensure that project deliverables are met according to SETA standards
- Submitting reports and conducting regular feedback on the specific phases of training facilitation and assessment.
- Reporting to BU Manager on a regular basis on the progress, highlighting any challenges.
- Preparing and submitting client reports as and when required.
- Guiding and directing learners in the appropriate manner during the duration of the specific training intervention towards successful completion of the programme where applicable.
- Ensuring project billing is completed timeously and accurate
- Ensuring that payroll information is accurate and is submitted
timeously to clients or external payroll company.
- Submitting final close out report and 12H schedule to client at
completion of the project.
- Promote and sell In-house, Public Training and Learnerships to new and existing Clients to ensure continued growth and profitability of the Company
- Prepare costing sheets and send quotations and proposal to new and existing clients
- Update on information on CRM and BEE Manager
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Business Management or Project Management Diploma
Preferred Qualifications:
- Business Management or Project Management Degreein project management or equivalent.
- National Qualifications Framework (NQF) standards and qualifications
Experience required:
- Minimum of 4 years experience in account management/sales and project management
- Project experience in a Learning and Development environment (advantageous)
- Sound knowledge of SETA systems, Learner Manager Systems