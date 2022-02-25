Reference: JC52394
Our client who specializes in computer technology is seeking a Project Manager withing the Port Elizabeth region.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- will coordinate all the work done by the Teams around the country
- No travel required
- will be coordinating different project at the same time
Position requirements as follows:
- Must have previous project management experience
- Relevant tertiary qualification
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Project plan
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project budget
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma