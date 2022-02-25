Project Manager

Feb 25, 2022

Reference: JC52394
Our client who specializes in computer technology is seeking a Project Manager withing the Port Elizabeth region.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

  • will coordinate all the work done by the Teams around the country
  • No travel required
  • will be coordinating different project at the same time

Position requirements as follows:

  • Must have previous project management experience
  • Relevant tertiary qualification

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Project plan
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Project budget
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

