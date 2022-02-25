Project Manager

Reference: JC52394

Our client who specializes in computer technology is seeking a Project Manager withing the Port Elizabeth region.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

will coordinate all the work done by the Teams around the country

No travel required

will be coordinating different project at the same time

Position requirements as follows:

Must have previous project management experience

Relevant tertiary qualification

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Project plan

Managing Project Budgets

Project budget

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

