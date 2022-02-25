Project Manager

Reference: JC52393

Our client who specializes in the automotive sector is seeking a Project Manager on a fixed 12-month contract within the Port Elizabeth region.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Lead the Team as well as Customers, Suppliers, and Internal Staff

Involves the extension of the existing facility

Daily Meetings held on progress and milestones with on-site tracking boards

Manages Timing of the Project as well as equipment delivery and installation

Plans and organizes the necessary capacity

Executive Presentation to be done Weekly and Monthly

Manage the Financial aspects of the Project

Follow-up on the progress of the extension envisaged

Ensure the Safety, Health and Environment of all employees

Position requirements as follows:

Diploma / Degree in relevant field (example Project Management; Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, etc)

Grade 12/N3 Certificate

Experience in managing a Project, especially Construction

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Project plan

Managing Project Budgets

Project portfolio

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position