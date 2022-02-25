Reference: JC52393
Our client who specializes in the automotive sector is seeking a Project Manager on a fixed 12-month contract within the Port Elizabeth region.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Lead the Team as well as Customers, Suppliers, and Internal Staff
- Involves the extension of the existing facility
- Daily Meetings held on progress and milestones with on-site tracking boards
- Manages Timing of the Project as well as equipment delivery and installation
- Plans and organizes the necessary capacity
- Executive Presentation to be done Weekly and Monthly
- Manage the Financial aspects of the Project
- Follow-up on the progress of the extension envisaged
- Ensure the Safety, Health and Environment of all employees
Position requirements as follows:
- Diploma / Degree in relevant field (example Project Management; Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, etc)
- Grade 12/N3 Certificate
- Experience in managing a Project, especially Construction
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Project plan
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project portfolio
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma