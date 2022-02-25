Solar Project Manager

Feb 25, 2022

Our client, based in East London and trading in Solar Energy Projects is looking to employ a Solar Project Manager to join their team.

Desired experience and qualification:

  • B.Eng/B.Sc./B.Tech in Electrical Engineering
  • Project Management Certification

Skills:

  • Min of 5 years PV Solar Energy Sector at Managerial Level experience
  • Solid knowledge of Solar PV Design and Implementation
  • Fully proficient in PVSyst, PVSol and Helios Scope
  • Experience in Engineering Project Management
  • AutoCAD Software
  • MS Office & Project Tools – MS Project / Smart Sheets

Key responsibilities for this opportunity is:

  • Project Management of a Solar Project(s) from order confirmation to Operations and Maintenance – milestones to be achieved
  • Engaging and managing sub-contractors
  • Monitoring and reporting on Constructioon progress
  • Compilation of Tenders
  • Operations and Maintenance functions

Forward your fully detailed CV listing your Solar Projects worked on.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

