Solar Project Manager

Our client, based in East London and trading in Solar Energy Projects is looking to employ a Solar Project Manager to join their team.

Desired experience and qualification:

B.Eng/B.Sc./B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

Project Management Certification

Skills:

Min of 5 years PV Solar Energy Sector at Managerial Level experience

Solid knowledge of Solar PV Design and Implementation

Fully proficient in PVSyst, PVSol and Helios Scope

Experience in Engineering Project Management

AutoCAD Software

MS Office & Project Tools – MS Project / Smart Sheets

Key responsibilities for this opportunity is:

Project Management of a Solar Project(s) from order confirmation to Operations and Maintenance – milestones to be achieved

Engaging and managing sub-contractors

Monitoring and reporting on Constructioon progress

Compilation of Tenders

Operations and Maintenance functions

Forward your fully detailed CV listing your Solar Projects worked on.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Solar

Renewable Energy

Tenders

Engineering

Reporting

PVSyst

PVSol

Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

