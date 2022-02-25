Our client, based in East London and trading in Solar Energy Projects is looking to employ a Solar Project Manager to join their team.
Desired experience and qualification:
- B.Eng/B.Sc./B.Tech in Electrical Engineering
- Project Management Certification
Skills:
- Min of 5 years PV Solar Energy Sector at Managerial Level experience
- Solid knowledge of Solar PV Design and Implementation
- Fully proficient in PVSyst, PVSol and Helios Scope
- Experience in Engineering Project Management
- AutoCAD Software
- MS Office & Project Tools – MS Project / Smart Sheets
Key responsibilities for this opportunity is:
- Project Management of a Solar Project(s) from order confirmation to Operations and Maintenance – milestones to be achieved
- Engaging and managing sub-contractors
- Monitoring and reporting on Constructioon progress
- Compilation of Tenders
- Operations and Maintenance functions
Forward your fully detailed CV listing your Solar Projects worked on.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Solar
- Renewable Energy
- Tenders
- Engineering
- Reporting
- PVSyst
- PVSol
- Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years