Tech Support Trainee

Reference: JC52392

Our client who specializes in the engineering and manufacturing sector are seeking a Tech Support Trainee within the Port Elizabeth.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Setting up computer hardware and installing and configure software Maintaining and repairing PC’s and peripherals.

Troubleshoot hardware and software problems and ensure that it is operational.

Ensure the efficient and comprehensive resolution of support requests.

Install and maintain hardware and software.

Adhere to both industry quality standards.

Provide support and assistance to all departments.

Other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Manager.

Position requirements as follows:

Must have passed and be in possession of a Matric certificate.

Must have passed and be in possession of an accredited A+ and/or MCSE qualification.

N+ and Microsoft certification will be beneficial.

Must have general PC desktop and technical support experience, preferably in Office 365 on a Windows 10 platform.

Preferably have some post qualification experience in a manufacturing environment.

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

