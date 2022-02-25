Technical Lead Developer at Ntice Search

Technical Lead Developer vacancy at a leading software development organization based in Cape Town.

Your technical experience should include code quality, solution design, QA and testing, technical management, root cause analysis and working collaboratively within an Agile development team.

The ideal person has well-established knowledge of programming languages, specifically Java and/or C# as well as tools.

Mandatory Skills / Abilities required to fulfill the role successfully:

Generalist with the following core competencies and a proven track record in:

nTier Enterprise Development – Frontend, Middle Tier & Database



C#.Net & .Net Entity Framework / nHibernate



Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP, HTML, CSS, BOOTSTRAP



Scripting – JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY, PERL



Databases – MS SQL or equivalent relational database (SYBASE, POSTGRES)



WINDOWS Operating Systems



Testing Tools – nUnit or exposure to any testing tools preferable

Minimum Requirements:

Matric with at least 5 years of on-the-job work experience

IT Diploma or related Degree – advantageous

Retail industry exposure – advantageous

Experience in using Agile (SAFe) methodologies

Exposure to Enterprise development preferred

Desired Skills:

C#

nTier

.Net

