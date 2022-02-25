Technical Lead Developer at Ntice Search

Technical Lead Developer vacancy at a leading software development organization based in Cape Town.
Your technical experience should include code quality, solution design, QA and testing, technical management, root cause analysis and working collaboratively within an Agile development team.
The ideal person has well-established knowledge of programming languages, specifically Java and/or C# as well as tools.
Mandatory Skills / Abilities required to fulfill the role successfully:
- Generalist with the following core competencies and a proven track record in:
- nTier Enterprise Development – Frontend, Middle Tier & Database
- C#.Net & .Net Entity Framework / nHibernate
- Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP, HTML, CSS, BOOTSTRAP
- Scripting – JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY, PERL
- Databases – MS SQL or equivalent relational database (SYBASE, POSTGRES)
- WINDOWS Operating Systems
- Testing Tools – nUnit or exposure to any testing tools preferable
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric with at least 5 years of on-the-job work experience
- IT Diploma or related Degree – advantageous
- Retail industry exposure – advantageous
- Experience in using Agile (SAFe) methodologies
- Exposure to Enterprise development preferred
Desired Skills:
- C#
- nTier
- .Net