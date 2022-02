AGILE Project Manager

12 MONTH CONTRACT

Project Manager certification

10yrs+ as a senior Project Manager

6yrs+ AGILE experience

Sound understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Experience in financial services industry

Experience working in an Agile context specifically Scrum

Experience with following tools:

JIra

Confluence

Desired Skills:

SCRUM

AGILE

SDLC

Project Management

Confluence

Jira

Financial Services industry

PMBOK

Prince2

PMP

