IT Support Agent

ACCOUNT SUPPORT CONSULTANTS NEEDED – Pretoria East

No chancers, please. Correct experience required

Knowledge and exposure to IT AND financial systems essential AND

A valid driver’s license and willing to travel on occasion

The role require:

Fully understand the business and clients’ business models, processes, and procedures

? Active involvement in managing two-way communication between the company and the

relevant Account Managers

? Providing application trailing and support to users – answer, resolve, and log in-bound

customer calls, identify issues, and provide suggestions and long-term resolutions

? Investigate and analyse system issues to determine cause of issues and appropriate

corrective action

? Review and recommend continuous improvement of the systems and support processes

? Provide clear, professional, informative, and appropriate communication to colleagues and

clients

? Select and explain the best solution to solving the client’s query, whether it be general

system usage, or higher-level queries

? Escalate new feature requests and bugs, and assist the development team in diagnosing and

testing

? Deconstruct client issues and analyse the various solutions via various communication

channels

? Effective and accurate logging, updates and closure of service desk calls and monitoring time

targets of outstanding calls

? Customer relationship building to ensure our service and value add is of a high quality

Job Requirements

NO CHANCERS Please!! This experience is essential:

? Knowledge and exposure to IT AND financial systems

? A valid driver’s license and willing to travel on occasion

? Analytical and problem-solving skills

? Exceptional communication and people skills

? Ability to work in a team environment

? An understanding of the software development and database environment will be an added

advantage

? A financial background will be an added advantage

Desired Skills:

IT System Support

Financial Systems

Payroll Systems

Call Management

Software Development

Software Support

Database

financial services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A Dynamic company that offers a Payroll Deduction Management System to corporate clients, with ongoing, non-compromised support

