IT Support Agent

Feb 26, 2022

ACCOUNT SUPPORT CONSULTANTS NEEDED – Pretoria East
No chancers, please. Correct experience required

  Knowledge and exposure to IT AND financial systems essential AND
  A valid driver's license and willing to travel on occasion

The role require:
Fully understand the business and clients’ business models, processes, and procedures
? Active involvement in managing two-way communication between the company and the
relevant Account Managers
? Providing application trailing and support to users – answer, resolve, and log in-bound
customer calls, identify issues, and provide suggestions and long-term resolutions
? Investigate and analyse system issues to determine cause of issues and appropriate
corrective action
? Review and recommend continuous improvement of the systems and support processes
? Provide clear, professional, informative, and appropriate communication to colleagues and
clients
? Select and explain the best solution to solving the client’s query, whether it be general
system usage, or higher-level queries
? Escalate new feature requests and bugs, and assist the development team in diagnosing and
testing
? Deconstruct client issues and analyse the various solutions via various communication
channels
? Effective and accurate logging, updates and closure of service desk calls and monitoring time
targets of outstanding calls
? Customer relationship building to ensure our service and value add is of a high quality

Job Requirements
NO CHANCERS Please!! This experience is essential:

? Knowledge and exposure to IT AND financial systems
? A valid driver’s license and willing to travel on occasion

? Analytical and problem-solving skills
? Exceptional communication and people skills
? Ability to work in a team environment
? An understanding of the software development and database environment will be an added
advantage
? A financial background will be an added advantage

Desired Skills:

  • IT System Support
  • Financial Systems
  • Payroll Systems
  • Call Management
  • Software Development
  • Software Support
  • Database
  • financial services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A Dynamic company that offers a Payroll Deduction Management System to corporate clients, with ongoing, non-compromised support

