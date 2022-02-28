Atlas VPN comes to the aid of Ukraine journalists

As Ukraine is hit with a wave of DDoS attacks during the current invasion by Russia, Atlas VPN is giving free subscriptions to journalists in the country to ensure the free flow of information.

“As we stand for freedom online and beyond, we wish to help journalists who risk their safety to provide the most accurate information to the public,” the company says. “Therefore, Atlas VPN will hand out Premium VPN subscriptions to journalists in Ukraine until the crisis is over.

“This way, media representatives can carry out their investigations online and share their findings while being protected by military-grade encryption, which will completely hide their online activities.”

Atlas VPN says there are two benefits of using a VPN in this scenario.

First, it protects individuals from being attacked by DDoS attacks. This is especially important for independent reporters who have no backing if they get targeted by threat actors.

While it is challenging for large enterprises to protect themselves against DDoS attacks, this is not the case for individuals. Users can hide their IP address by connecting to a VPN server, which means that hackers cannot locate your network and, in turn, cannot target you.

Secondly, neither their ISP nor other third-parties will have any track of the reporter’s activities online, which, hopefully, will encourage them to share information even more openly, even if that is done under an alias or by private messages with media outlets.

“If you are a journalist in Ukraine in need of a Premium VPN subscription, send Atlas VPN an email at pr@atlasvpn.com, and the team will get back to you within 24 hours,” the company states.

Journalists will receive a 1-year Premium subscription of Atlas VPN, which also includes advanced security features like Tracker Blocker, Data Breach Monitor, MultiHop+, and many more.