Business Analyst

Multi-national leader in agricultural equipment, technology, after-market service and financial solutions seeks a Business Analyst based in Dubai, to fulfil the following role:

MAJOR PURPOSE:

Gathers and defines requirements to aid in the development of business initiatives that meet the requirements of customers, channel partners, and stakeholders. Carries out projects that assist in the analysis, marketing, measurement, and support of tactics that enable the organization to achieve strategic initiatives. As assigned, may serve as a team lead and direct work.

MAJOR DUTIES:

Working with business partners, defines and documents specific business initiative requirements or processes to enable the needs solution.

Works with business partners to gather, define, evaluate and document business requirements for assigned projects to help understand the needs of customers, channel partners, or stakeholders.

Leads, as assigned, project teams and directs the work of others to facilitate needs analyses, requirements documentation and business initiative implementation.

Manages timelines, resources, and budgets relative to specific projects with appropriate feedback to managers, team members and stakeholders.

Performs customer, channel partner or stakeholder needs analyses that help define appropriate solutions while meeting the strategic goals of the organization.

Serves as the liaison and facilitator between internal business partners during the entire process from needs analysis to business solution implementation.

Stays abreast of industry best practices and innovations related to technology and business processes to leverage business solutions.

TECHNICAL SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

Specialized skills, knowledge and abilities needed to perform the essential functions of the job.

Ability to analyze, translate, and define business requirements into technical solutions.

Broad based business, sales and marketing skills.

Knowledge of dealers and other channels.

Skill in project management.

Skill in interpersonal communications, negotiation, and conflict resolution.

General business knowledge with an understanding of the various divisions of the company.

EDUCATION:

Degree in a Business/Management, Accounting/Finance, Agricultural Sciences a Math discipline, Marketing or equivalent experience.

RELEVANT WORK EXPERIENCE:

Marketing experience.

Experience with Marketing, enterprise customer acquisition, and customer support processes.

Gathering market data using research tools; applying statistical analysis principles/methodologies to make recommendations.

Experience in Project management and business planning.

Desired Skills:

Agricultural

Heavy Machinery

Marketing

Customer Acquisition

Customer Support

Field Sales

Product Support

Market Research

Statistical Analysis

Project Management

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position