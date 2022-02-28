Business Analyst Banking at Letsema Consulting

Please note this is an independent contractor role.

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst who will be responsible for the delivery of small projects / initiatives within a workstream. The Business Analyst will compile, analyse and articulate information in a way to meet the specific requirements of the initiatives. T

Key Responsibilities

Gather information for the project as requested. Information gathering includes data gathering, interviews and workshops, market research and best practice research on a variety of topics (qualitative and quantitative)

Analysing of information to find tangible fact / solutions to aid in decision making and solution development for the client on the project.

Story-lining, fact-finding, and insight derivation

Business case creation (cost-benefit)

Market research (desktop and primary research)

Articulate the findings of any analysis done, into a applicable format, to present and explain to the client. The articulation of data and analysis can be in any of the following forms: PowerPoint presentations, Excel sheets and tables, Power BI Dashboards or Word Documents.

Lead specific initiative / small projects within a work stream to ensure that clients objective are met.

Report on initiatives / small projects according to the project management methodology

With the support of the Senior Business Analysts and the programme management, ensure a change management process is followed for the implementation of any initiatives for the client

Escalate any support required to the Project Lead

Ensure you deliver on the clients objectives in a professional manner that advocates the company brand.

Competencies Required:

Qualifications

A high preference for a Bachelor Degree or Masters Degree in: Engineering, Economics, Computer Science or Actuarial Science

Minimum requirements (Experience)

Previously working in a Business Analyst role within the Banking/Financial Services Industry (1-4 years)

Organisational and multitasking skills

Strong analytical ability

Strong verbal and written communication abilities

Stakeholder management skills

Project management skills

Problem solving skills

Competency in Microsoft applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

project management

MS Powerpoint

Business Process Analysis

Data analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

MORE ABOUT LETSEMA

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group. The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying commitment.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides six specialist practice areas across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability.

