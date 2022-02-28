Data Analyst

Well established Telecommunication Company is looking for a Data Analyst based in Durban

Purpose:

This role will be ideal for a strong analytical individual who is passionate about analysis and interpreting data. There is a strong bias to financial and sales related data sets. The ideal candidate should have some call centre sales experience, preferably in telecoms

Skills

Relevant Degree (BSc, BCom, B Bus Sci, B Eng.)

A minimum of 1 years’ experience within a similar role

MS Excel proficiency on an advanced level

MS Access experience is advantageous

PowerBI experience is advantageous

SQL query writing

Self-motivated driver of performance who is passionate about data and analysis

Duties

Produce accurate daily and weekly sales reports and explain movements and trends

Generate sales performance reports that track performance against target, across clients, teams and sales agents

Empower operational teams by providing them with meaningful and timely reports on performance.

Initiate and conduct deep-dives and investigations to better understand performance issues, as and when required

Create reports for input into budget and forecasting models

Engage with clients and operations to understand and obtain accurate data feeds.

Engage with clients and operations to resolve data quality issues

Setup processes to manage disparate sources of data and convert these sources into actionable business information

Setup processes to audit and reconcile data to ensure opportunities are identified, and exceptions are raised and handled.

Reconcile invoice data against operational data to ensure invoice accuracy

Build productive and collaborative relationships with operations, exco, and clients

Conduct yourself in professional and organised manner

