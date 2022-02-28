Well established Telecommunication Company is looking for a Data Analyst based in Durban
Purpose:
- This role will be ideal for a strong analytical individual who is passionate about analysis and interpreting data. There is a strong bias to financial and sales related data sets. The ideal candidate should have some call centre sales experience, preferably in telecoms
Skills
- Relevant Degree (BSc, BCom, B Bus Sci, B Eng.)
- A minimum of 1 years’ experience within a similar role
- MS Excel proficiency on an advanced level
- MS Access experience is advantageous
- PowerBI experience is advantageous
- SQL query writing
- Self-motivated driver of performance who is passionate about data and analysis
Duties
- Produce accurate daily and weekly sales reports and explain movements and trends
- Generate sales performance reports that track performance against target, across clients, teams and sales agents
- Empower operational teams by providing them with meaningful and timely reports on performance.
- Initiate and conduct deep-dives and investigations to better understand performance issues, as and when required
- Create reports for input into budget and forecasting models
- Engage with clients and operations to understand and obtain accurate data feeds.
- Engage with clients and operations to resolve data quality issues
- Setup processes to manage disparate sources of data and convert these sources into actionable business information
- Setup processes to audit and reconcile data to ensure opportunities are identified, and exceptions are raised and handled.
- Reconcile invoice data against operational data to ensure invoice accuracy
- Build productive and collaborative relationships with operations, exco, and clients
- Conduct yourself in professional and organised manner
If you meet the above requirements and wish to apply, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Due to the high volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us within (1) week following your application, please consider your application unsuccessful however your CV will be kept on our database for any other suitable positions
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- SQL query writing