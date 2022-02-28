Database Developer at BET Software

We Want You:

We have an exciting opportunity for a techie who is into movies and can make up their own SQL in mind. A carpenter who can join two tables or more. Someone who can keep calm and query on!

The chosen champ will help solve database issues, develop, test, improve and maintain new and existing databases to help our partners in retrieving all their data efficiently and effectively.

As a Database Developer, you will be responsible for designing stable and reliable databases, tables that don’t break, and are according to BET Software’s needs. The dynamic individual must be engaged and passionate about what they do, be approachable and push boundaries to achieve the best for the business.

You will work closely with developers to ensure system consistency. Communication and organisational skills are key for this position, along with a problem-solution attitude.

You Bring:

Working towards or completed Diploma/Degree;

3 to 5 years of experience with MS SQL Server;

3 years of experience in Software Development;

Experience with C# (.Net);

Experience in explaining complex matters in a simple way.

Nice To Have

Couchbase, Cockroach DB, Redis, Elasticsearch or Oracle;

Develop and maintain ETL processes to support data integration.

What You’ll Do

Get involved in Software Development Lifecycle by analysing business requirements and understanding the functional work flow of information from source systems to destination systems;

Be responsible for analysing numerous of data sources and their mapping onto a master model;

Design and implementation of masters and output structures;

Develop Microsoft SQL databases;

Do performance optimisation of Microsoft SQL databases.

Develop SQL procedures, triggers, views, functions, and reports to support enhancement to critical SQL based business systems;

Desired Skills:

MS SQL Server

C#

TSQL

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Financial Incentives

Travel and Tour

Socials

Upskilling Team Members

Work Flexitime

Cafe & Coffee

