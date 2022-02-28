FRAUD PREVENTION ANALYST/CONSULTANT

Feb 28, 2022

FRAUD PREVENTION ANALYST | CONSULTANT
Required Skill:
Fraud Prevention
KYC
Due Diligence
Using data mining / analytical tools and KYC automated solutions

  • Be on your game with an eye for any fraudulent activity!!
  • Global Company providing World Class Service
  • Culture fit would be potential candidates that are Articulated, Strong Communications skills, and the ability to organize and analyse complex data!!

Objective of this Role:

  • Mitigate fraudulent activity during various phases of customer life cycle
  • Skilled at identifying patterns or anomalies outside of the ordinary customer behaviour.
  • Realtime monitoring and identify high risk transactions within business portfolio
  • Quick to identify fraudulent transactions to cancel them from further processing
  • Determine existing fraud trends by analysing accounts and transaction patterns
  • Generate suspicious activity reports and risk management reports for Managers
  • Review SDD KYC for account deemed considerable risk
  • Resolve queued transactions within SLA to reduce potential Revenue losses.

Desired Skills:

  • KYC
  • Fraud Prevention
  • Due Diligence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Large Global organisation,
Strong career potential
Professional and Employee centric

Learn more/Apply for this position