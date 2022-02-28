FRAUD PREVENTION ANALYST | CONSULTANT
Required Skill:
Fraud Prevention
KYC
Due Diligence
Using data mining / analytical tools and KYC automated solutions
- Be on your game with an eye for any fraudulent activity!!
- Global Company providing World Class Service
- Culture fit would be potential candidates that are Articulated, Strong Communications skills, and the ability to organize and analyse complex data!!
Objective of this Role:
- Mitigate fraudulent activity during various phases of customer life cycle
- Skilled at identifying patterns or anomalies outside of the ordinary customer behaviour.
- Realtime monitoring and identify high risk transactions within business portfolio
- Quick to identify fraudulent transactions to cancel them from further processing
- Determine existing fraud trends by analysing accounts and transaction patterns
- Generate suspicious activity reports and risk management reports for Managers
- Review SDD KYC for account deemed considerable risk
- Resolve queued transactions within SLA to reduce potential Revenue losses.
Desired Skills:
- KYC
- Fraud Prevention
- Due Diligence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Large Global organisation,
Strong career potential
Professional and Employee centric