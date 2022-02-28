Front-End Developer

Our client is an established digital service provider. They are known as one of the first within South Africa and has since become a staple throughout all businesses and homes nationally. They provide their employees with great opportunities for growth and development.

They are currently looking for an Intermediate Frontend Developer reporting to the Head of Software Development & Architecture.

Main Purpose of the Job

Develop new features as well as maintain existing functionality of our Online Portal. The job requires working together with other developers, designers, and business stakeholders to improve the online customer experience.

Job Output

Implement new frontend functionality

Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes

Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design

Skills and Competencies

HTML5

CSS3

Intermediate JavaScript

Basic Typescript

Intermediate level SQL & REST API proficiency

Up to date web development best practices

Ability to work with a team of developers

Qualifications and Experience

Computer Science/Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial

At least 3 years web development

At least 1.5 years using React, Angular or Vue

Web design experience is beneficial

