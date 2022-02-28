Infinet Wireless displays interconnect solutions

Infinet Wireless is exhibiting solutions for the ever-present connectivity at Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC).

The core Infinet Wireless product is the company’s diverse Point-to-Multipoint solution InfiMAN Evolution, which is both universal and flexible, with built-in router functionality.

InfiLINK Evolution, which is the Point-to-Point counterpart of the InfiMAN Evolution, can be deployed in a wide array of applications, such as WISP last mile access, high-capacity infrastructure backhauls, long-range rural connectivity, in support of Smart City solutions, safe zones monitoring/surveillance systems, and traffic management frameworks.

Along with the InfiMAN Evolution and InfiLINK Evolution product portfolios, the Quanta solutions family will be in the spotlight. It includes Quanta 5, Quanta 6 and Quanta 70, which are operating in the infrastructure consisting of point-to-point radio links in the corresponding 5 GHz, 6 GHz and 70 GHz frequency bands.

“We’re proud to say that our company innovations allow us to get with the time,” comments Dmitry Okorokov, CEO of Infinet Wireless. “Moreover, it’s an honor for us to be at the forefront of the digital transformation happening around the world nowadays. Mobile World Congress is not just an event, it’s the tech community which brings the future closer.”