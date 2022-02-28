Intermediate Full Stack .Net Core Developer (Angular / C# / API) – Remote – R650k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

A leading provider of tech solutions is looking to onboard a passionate Full Stack Developer to join their digital team, you need to have experience in the financial services industry.

You will develop features within their applications, including collaboration on requirement definitions, prototyping, design, coding, testing, shipping modern APIs and web applications.

Requirements:

Intermediate Full Stack .Net Core Developer

.Net Core

C#

ASP.Net MVC3 +

Angular

API

AngularJS

Visual Studio

Jenkins

NodeJS

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

