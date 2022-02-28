Junior IT Technician at Top Vitae

Requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

1yr or more Support experience.

Microsoft OS Experience essential.

Office 365 experience advantageous.

Valid driver’s license.

Own reliable transport essential.

Key Performance Indicators:

Provide 1st Line Support.

Customer interaction.

Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.

Printer and print server settings.

Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.

Update management on progress.

Update internal systems with all work carried out.

Update call administrators on progress.

Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

