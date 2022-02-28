Junior Operations Developer (C#) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A national provider of Digital Communications seeks the coding talents of an ambitious Junior Operations Developer (C#) to live and breathe a culture of automated operations, reporting and consumer focused systems in an agile production environment. You will work closely with the Development and Operational team members on a technical level to ensure efficient, consistent, and automated systems for day-to-day production. The ideal candidate must possess an IT related Degree/Diploma/Certificate and formal training in related programming language; C#, SQL, Java, etc. with at least 2 years’ experience, have proven hands-on experience with coding in C# .Net (Creation of Console Applications & services), creating complex queries in MS SQL for data analytics/reporting & the ability to follow a source control culture in a multistage environment.

DUTIES:

Microsoft SQL –

Create, alter stored procedures/views.

Monitor performance/metrics of stored procedures, index fragmentation.

Create agent jobs for automated scripts.

Create scripts to query data sources to resolve and/or investigate queries/errors.

Analyse statistical data within the data stored.

C# .Net OOP –

Development of reporting tools.

Creation of Console Applications/services/libraries.

Rabbit Message Queues –

Management of the RMQ system integration with applications and services.

Message queue interaction (read, purge, delete).

Production Systems –

Monitor health and performance – proactive response if required.

Perform system updates to relevant systems.

Deployment integration with Development team when upgrades/ features/ new releases are introduced.

Robotic Process Automation –

General support and monitoring of Automation Systems.

Development of ETL processes.

Automate any repetitive jobs, procedures, configurations.

Additional –

Ensure consistency throughout the environments (Dev, UAT, Stage, Live).

Carry out daily checks around the health of applications sitting within your portfolio, ensuring they are running optimally and working effectively.

Proactively identify bottlenecks and advise on remediation steps to improve these.

Use the knowledge gained where possible to correct issues or escalate to the correct Technology team.

Documentation of operation information for team sharing purposes.

Research new technologies to be implemented within the operations environment to improve any processes, seek out in-efficiencies and match relevant technology solutions to resolve them.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

IT related Degree / Diploma / Certificate and formal training in related programming language; C#, SQL, Java, etc. with at least 2 years’ experience.

Experience/Skills –

Proven hands-on experience with coding in C# .Net (Creation of Console Applications & services).

Proven experience with creating complex queries in MS SQL for data analytics/reporting.

Proven ability to follow a source control culture in a multistage environment.

Fluent in English.

Advantageous –

Agile working experience and use of applicable software therein (e.g., Jira).

Amazon Web Services.

Data Warehousing.

Database Administration.

Robotic Process Automation.

Messaging Queues experience.

Experience in a high data security environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated and a flexible approach.

Able to work to tight deadlines.

Stay current with new technologies and best practices.

Must be able to respond to a changing environment, grow technically and share knowledge with the team.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Good interpersonal and communication skill, stress management and capable of multitasking.

Ability to communicate technical solutions.

Excellent time management skills.

