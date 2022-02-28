Mid – Senior Developer (C#, ASP.Net, SQL Server) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a solutions-driven Mid – Senior Developer with strong C#, ASP.NET & SQL is sought by a dynamic Logistics company. The role will be fully remote and will entail gathering requirements and the design & implementation of software solutions. Your tech toolset must also include MVV, CSS/HTML, JavaScript, Angular and Bootstrap. Any Android Development and Azure cloud-based tools such as Power BI, Kubernetes and Azure Functions will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Gather requirements, then design and implement software-based solutions.

Compile specification and system documentation.

Troubleshoot and resolve related day-to-day anomalies.

Systems you will be working on – Route planning and optimisation, real-time vehicle position analysis, delivery performance analysis, vehicle telemetry & diagnostics, integration web services and APIs, real-time dashboards.

REQUIREMENTS:

We run Microsoft flavoured stack –

Strong SQL, C# and ASP.NET skills are a must.

MVC knowledge is useful.

In your toolbox you’ll also have strong current web technologies, CSS/HTML, JavaScript, Angular, Bootstrap and friends.

Advantageous –

Android Development knowledge.

Knowledge of Azure cloud-based technologies, such as Power BI, Kubernetes and Azure Functions.

ATTRIBUTES:

Code for pleasure.

Results and delivery driven.

Able to run with things on your own.

Adhere to deadlines.

Keeps stakeholders informed.

Work and code swiftly.

Emphasizes quality in your work. Pride yourself on producing robust, elegant software.

Test your own work thoroughly before sending it out.

Comment your code and use proper source control practices.

Initiates innovation.

COMMENTS:

