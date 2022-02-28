Obsidian Systems partners Yugabyte

Obsidian Systems, a specialist in Open Source technology, cloud adoption and big data, has entered into a strategic reseller agreement with Yugabyte, which supplies open source Distributed SQL database technology.

By teaming up with Obsidian Systems, a trusted local expert who can quickly demonstrate the value and effectiveness of Distributed SQL database technology to South African enterprises, Yugabyte can expand into a critical regional ecosystem.

The partnership will add quick and measurable value to South African companies that are planning to move transactional applications to the cloud at scale.

Muggie van Staden, Obsidian Systems CEO, states: “Obsidian endeavours to partner with like-minded open source technologies that will add value to our customers’ stack. And when we think about multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies and challenges of flexibility, scalability and security, Yugabyte ticks all the boxes.”

He says: “In a data-driven world, where every business looks to the CIO, CDO and CTO to lead the enterprise into the future, platform choice must always include innovative products that meet all your potential cloud architecture needs.”

The agreement reflects the increasing global demand for Distributed SQL as delivered by Yugabye’s database technology and tools, as the cloud-native data layer for both systems of record and systems of engagement.

Martin Gaffney, Yugabyte EMEA vice-president, says: “We see significant market opportunity by working closely with this leading regional enterprise open source specialist, as so many organisations in the region are accelerating their digital transformation plans, driving fast to the cloud and demanding cloud-native technologies for true digital business success.

“South Africa has always proved to be an innovative, early-adopter economy, and we’ve been looking for the ideal partner in this market. With this agreement, it looks like our search has ended with the perfect result for us, for Obsidian Systems and for the South African CIO.”