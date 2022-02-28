OPPO showcases new green technology

OPPO has unveiled its 2021 OPPO Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s actions in integrating sustainability and eco-friendly concepts into its entire product lifecycle as it continues to pursue its brand mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”.

OPPO is committed to implementing the internationally recognized “3R+1D” sustainable packaging principles, and sticks to reducing weight of packaging, reusing recycled materials, using recyclable and biodegradable materials in its packaging.

Starting with the European market, the overall plastic used in packaging of its smartphone products has reduced by 95% since 2019. For plastic materials that cannot be replaced for now, OPPO choose to use the biodegradable polylactic acid material.

Additionally, approximately 45% of its smartphone packaging in the European markets was made by recycled fibre, reducing the use of raw materials.

To increase product durability, OPPO has introduced the self-developed Battery Health Engine to increase the lifespan of its batteries. With this technology, the battery capacity is able to maintained at as high as 80% after up to 1 600 charging-discharging cycles.

OPPO has already established a product recycling system, offering trade-in services in domestic and international markets to promote the recycling and reuse of used mobile phones.

In China, more than 1,2-million phones have been recycled through the scheme to date, equating to more than 216 tons in electronic waste. In the European Union and other regions, OPPO provides local recycling systems with financial support, participates in the Green Dot recycling program for packaging waste, and works with professional third-party recycling companies.

Alongside its own actions, OPPO has also been working closely with other partners to promote sustainability. It was one of the first to join the Eco Rating Labeling Scheme and perform well. The scheme is initiated by leading European mobile operators to evaluate the environmental performance of mobile phones in five key areas: durability, resource efficiency, repairability, recyclability, climate efficiency.