React Native Mobile Developer

Feb 28, 2022

The Role: Responsibilities:

  • Working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business.
  • Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences.
  • Conduct research & do proof of concept.
  • Perform unit testing.
  • Estimate on development efforts.

Skills & Competencies:

  • Solid experience of object-oriented programing and design.
  • Understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication.
  • Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • 3+ years in Android mobile development.
  • Must have React-native experience and knowledge
  • Comfortable with HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
  • Experience with XML, JSON, REST.
  • Experience with Git.
  • Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential).

Preferred Qualification:

  • BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred, though not essential

