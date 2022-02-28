React Native Mobile Developer

The Role: Responsibilities:
- Working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business.
- Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences.
- Conduct research & do proof of concept.
- Perform unit testing.
- Estimate on development efforts.
Skills & Competencies:
- Solid experience of object-oriented programing and design.
- Understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication.
- Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams.
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- 3+ years in Android mobile development.
- Must have React-native experience and knowledge
- Comfortable with HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
- Experience with XML, JSON, REST.
- Experience with Git.
- Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential).
Preferred Qualification:
- BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred, though not essential