SAP Specialist (Plant Maintenance (PM) and Project System (PS))

Purpose of the Job

The purpose of the role is to maintain and configure the SAP PM and PS modules within the SAP ECC6.0 EhP6 environment to meet the business requirements. The incumbent will gather and analyze user business requirements and processes, communicate, and interact with technical team and clients to resolve functional issues to meet client’s requirements

Key responsibilities will include:

Providing Tier 2 support for PMC SAP PM and PS modules and implementing system changes.

Participating in developing and maintaining project plans and schedules.

Assist users with User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

Assisting with the design and development of a new system functionality in the scope of SAP PM and PS modules.

Supporting the enhancement and/or modification of interfaces of the PMC SAP system with other systems, both external and internal.

Undertaking rigorous testing of the new features in SAP PM, and PS modules.

Drafting training material and conducting training sessions for end-users.

Developing Automated Test cases using standard SAP tools (e.g., SAP Solution Manager 7.2 and above).

Intrinsic Qualities:

Good work ethics.

Willingness to learn.

Ability to work under strenuous pressure.

Team player.

Adherence to safety at all times.

Skills in communication, negotiation, and writing.

Planning and organizing.

Qualifications:

National Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, information systems or related field

Proficient with MS Office Package (MS Excel, MS Word, and MS PowerPoint)

SAP Certified Functional Consultant (Certification in SAP PM and PS modules).

Project Management Qualification will be advantageous

SAP SD and MM Modules will be advantageous

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a SAP PM and PS Functional Consultan

Desired Skills:

team player

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

PMC

