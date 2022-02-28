The Role: Responsibilities:
- Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
- High velocity communicator ?? making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
- Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
- Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
- Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives
- Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools
- Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization
- Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
- Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog
- Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team
- Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
- Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices
- Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company
- Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice
- Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:
- Studying business needs and eliciting requirements
- Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules
- Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality
- Preparing Release Notes
- Post Go-Live Reporting
- Developing and maintaining User Guides
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Qualification
Experience required:
- A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,
- Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
- Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred
- More than 5 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
- Telco experience (Preferable)
- Digital experience (a Must)
- Financial experience (a Must)
- Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background.
Key Accountabilities:
- Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously.
- Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
- Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
- Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion.