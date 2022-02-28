Scrum Master

Feb 28, 2022

The Role: Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
  • High velocity communicator ?? making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
  • Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
  • Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
  • Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives
  • Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools
  • Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization
  • Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
  • Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog
  • Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team
  • Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
  • Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices
  • Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company
  • Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice
  • Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:
  • Studying business needs and eliciting requirements
  • Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules
  • Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality
  • Preparing Release Notes
  • Post Go-Live Reporting
  • Developing and maintaining User Guides

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Qualification

Experience required:

  • A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,
  • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
  • Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred
  • More than 5 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
  • Telco experience (Preferable)
  • Digital experience (a Must)
  • Financial experience (a Must)
  • Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously.
  • Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
  • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
  • Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion.

