Senior C# Developer / Software Engineer – Illovo – R1.2m per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

Level up and join this team of dynamic and high calibre Developers. You will be working for a Dev hub in the customer analysis and big data space in global markets.

You’ll be building Azure hosted applications in the retail analytical space, amongst other great projects. You will need to write clean, sustainable, and scalable code.

If you are ready to join a strong team of Engineers with the desire to build great products, apply today!!!

Requirements:

C# Developer / Software Engineer

5+ years software development experience

C#

.Net

SQL

ASP .Net Core

Azure

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53485 which is a Permanent position based in Illovo offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.

