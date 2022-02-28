Senior CRM Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced global Digital Business Consultancy seeks the technical expertise of a Senior CRM Analyst to join its team. Your core role will be to architect CRM solutions centered around the HubSpot ecosystem, data migration and systems integrations taking into account clients existing tech and business processes. Through the use of data analysis, workshops with clients and independent research, you will need to understand the client’s current organisation structure and technology stack to help define architecture and scope solutions, producing Statement of Work(s) and required documentation that the team can execute against. You will need a relevant tertiary qualification and be Certified in HubSpot 1 & 2 as well as 3 other HubSpot Certifications. You will require 5+ years’ suitable work experience including Data Analytics, Salesforce, MS Dynamic, Big Data, able to read and understand and compile technical documentation (API documentation, etc.) with a solid understanding of networks and databases.

DUTIES:

Understand Client Requirements | Client Satisfaction | Solution Architecture –

Drive technology success and process transformation in client companies.

Consulting with clients to understand client needs and processes through research and workshops with the client.

Define, strategise and implement CRM and operations processes and automation programs.

Ensure the right solutions are being proposed for the client’s needs, goals, business requirements and processes across the sales, marketing and service tech stack.

Be able to communicate clearly your proposed solution internally to Developers and communicate the benefits of your recommendations to clients.

Produce requirements documentation.

Run workshops and training sessions.

Produce off-boarding documentation.

Perform UAT to ensure brief has been correctly executed.

Project Planning | Monitor Pre-Sales –

Assist in project scoping when it comes to tech setup / implementation / optimisation / integration where needed.

Obtain requirements from Executive, Sales, and Account Managers.

Define the project deliverables and outcomes.

Write comprehensive user stories and acceptance criteria.

Document the project requirements for clients.

Conduct demos where needed.

Configuring Technology Solutions | Technology Integrations –

Be the lead on complex technology configuration projects and mentor and coach junior team members on what to implement/configure.

Roll out proposed solutions.

Setup/Optimisation of CRM and integrated systems for clients.

Assist in developing best practices in the space.

Lead integration projects you are involved in from a systems specialist point of view and work closely with Developers and the Marketing, Sales and Service Hub Consultants on complex HubSpot rollouts.

Work closely with the client, Back-end Developers and CTO to: Uncover and define goals and objectives from all parties. Deep dives with the client and client meetings. Mapping and logic defining. Defining scenarios and testing integrations.

Assist in developing integration best practices.

Assist in creating/adapting “templates” and processes to follow in an integration project.

Understand the platforms that integrate with HubSpot out of the box (i.e., Gmail, Vidyard, Salesforce and other connect partners).

Perform Technology Audits –

Analyse and provide recommendations on how clients can follow their technology best practice.

Feed into the technology audit template and process and help define and improve it as tech releases new features.

Ensure junior team members understand how to use the template and are helping to identify opportunities with existing clients as well as opportunities with new and past clients.

Reporting and Analytics –

Help define how success is measured on each tech solution across the Marketing, Sales and Service Hubs.

Ensure integrated reporting across the tech solutions to enable closed-loop reporting and ensure integrations meet these criteria.

Monitor Requirements of Technology Features and Connect Partners –

Keep up to date and present back to the agency on technology features and Connect Partners.

Keep up to date with any new technology products, features and changes to existing features.

Have knowledge of the Connect Partner channel.

Communicate relevant changes internally and to clients and ensure these are adopted within the agency and within client accounts.

Oversee Data Migration –

Review and analyse data structures, entities, objects and review the relationships with an Entity Relationship Diagram.

Interrogation of sample data provided by clients and review data for quality and provide a template for how the data should be cleaned, deduped and how it should be provided for migration.

Define data mapping and logic (fields, flow, cadence, etc.) and input into the proposed ERD.

Drive Team Certifications | Drive Technology Training –

Looking across technology accounts and ensure usage is high on technology tools.

Training on the solutions to internal staff and clients.

Ensure we are certified in key technology partners.

Onboarding of new staff into technology where needed with other members of the CRM and Operations team.

Enable more people in the agency to get certified and understand technology better.

Provide internal training on technology.

Mentor and coach other team members, especially junior members on the team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Tertiary qualification i.e., Computer Science, A BComm Honours, BBusSci, Master’s in Business.

Be fully Certified in HubSpot 1 & 2 as well as 3 other HubSpot Certifications.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years overall relevant work experience, with at least 2 in a Senior role.

3-5 Years of experience in Data Analytics.

3+ Years’ experience in a Digital/Technical agency/Consultancy in a Consulting/Specialist role working with clients throughout the whole process (consulting, solution building, implementation and training).

A solid knowledge of HubSpot or equivalent (i.e., Salesforce, MS Dynamic, etc.).

Be able to read and understand and compile technical documentation (API documentation, etc.).

Demonstration of understanding of networks, databases, and technology.

Experience with Big Data.

Experience with integrating systems, leveraging APIs, or custom-built.

Excellent command of English, with exceptional writing and communication skills.

Strong business acumen.

Ability to present your work and articulate succinctly. Adept at high-level client presentations.

Have an understanding of agile methodologies and ability to grasp and adjust to changing processes.

A solid understanding of CRM and Customer experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Innovative and entrepreneurially minded.

Must be able to demonstrate strong problem analysis and problem-solving skills and is proactive and action oriented.

Enjoys evaluating and analysing data and business processes.

Always questioning.

Superb interpersonal skills coupled with the ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Dynamic: Full of energy and has a sense of purpose.

Impeccable eye for detail, meticulous and focused on delivering quality results at all times.

Skilled at handling fast-paced, short lead-time requests and multiple projects at a time.

Ability to be flexible and adaptable in a ever-changing environment.

