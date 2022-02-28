Senior Data Specialist (2 Yrs FTC) Wits Agincourt at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To develop, implement and maintain procedures and systems to collate and curate data from Health and Demographic Surveillance Systems (HDSS) in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia to enable investigation of all-cause excess mortality associated with the COVID-19 pandemic

Harmonized verbal autopsy assessment will be a secondary purpose

To achieve this, working effectively with data managers at involved HDSS sites will be required

Location:

Johannesburg with travel to Agincourt – Bushbuckridge (Mpumalanga Province) and Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) field offices in Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal Province

Key performance areas:

To draw up the specifications for harmonized data sets to send out as requests to participating HDSS sites

To lead, support and develop systems for checking, cleaning, and reporting back to HDSS sites about the quality, completeness, and integrity of their mortality and cause of death data

To interact effectively with site-based data managers and contribute to strengthening site-based systems and capabilities for data management

To create (pooled) standardized data sets ready for use in comparative cross-site analyses

To develop a version control system to keep track of the most up-to-date versions of data, and retrieve versions used for published analyses

To document and ensure that the harmonized data and transformation procedures used to make the analytical data sets can be understood and used by others

To perform analyses and contribute to peer-reviewed publications and technical reports, including as lead author

Required minimum education and training:

At least a Masters level qualification in Statistics/Biostatistics/Epidemiology Demography/Data/Analytics/Bioinformatics/Data Science/Computer Science or another highly quantitative and computational field

A doctoral qualification will be advantageous

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 2 years Data Management and Analysis experience

Working experience in a low- or middle-income country

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience in relational database management

Working knowledge of SQL (i.e., ability to write queries that involve joining tables, aggregating functions, updating, and inserting into existing tables)

High-level computer programming language experience, such as C#, Java, Python

Demonstrated knowledge and track-record of statistics, and proficiency using a statistical software package (STATA, SAS, R) for import, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets

Experience with academic writing and publication

Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and to support scientific investigations across disciplines

Strong written and oral communication skills in English

Ability to set priorities and work under pressure on a variety of tasks concurrently

Valid South African Driver’s license

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 07 March 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

With funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the MRC/Wits Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit (Agincourt), with DSI/MRC-SAPRIN, are leading research to investigate mortality trends and all-cause excess mortality associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia using curated data from Health and Demographic Surveillance Systems (HDSS).

Learn more/Apply for this position