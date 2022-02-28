Senior Full Stack Developer

Feb 28, 2022

We’re looking for a full stack developer to join our client in the banking fraternity. Please see the requirements below.

Essential Experience

  • Significant experience in developing User Interfaces using Typescript/JavaScript, HTML, CSS
  • Extensive knowledge in developing single page applications (SPAs) using Angular 2+ and React
  • Experience in developing REST Web API’s using C# and .NET Core / .NET Framework
  • Good Understanding of Document Object Model (DOM) and DOM Functions
  • Experience in front end tooling, workflows and ecosystem including using Node.js, npm, yarn, webpack, prettier, eslint
  • Experience using front end state management tools like Mobx, Redux, NGXS, NgRx Store
  • Good understanding of Storybook and component driven atomic design principles
  • Expertise in using IDE’s like IntelliJ, Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio 2019 Professional, WebStorm

Advantageous Experience

  • Experience with using Open API specification for designing and consuming apis
  • Experience with ORM tools such as EF Core for building database interactions
  • Experience using testing frameworks (Jasmine/Karma/Jest) and writing clear unit tests for all functionality
  • Experience writing and maintaining end to end tests with tools such as Cypress and TestCafe
  • Experience working with Css-in-JS for styling
  • Experience working with the platforms and tools from major cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure and AWS
  • Experience with container tools such as Docker and Kubernetes

