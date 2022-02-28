Senior Full Stack Developer

We’re looking for a full stack developer to join our client in the banking fraternity. Please see the requirements below.

Essential Experience

Significant experience in developing User Interfaces using Typescript/JavaScript, HTML, CSS

Extensive knowledge in developing single page applications (SPAs) using Angular 2+ and React

Experience in developing REST Web API’s using C# and .NET Core / .NET Framework

Good Understanding of Document Object Model (DOM) and DOM Functions

Experience in front end tooling, workflows and ecosystem including using Node.js, npm, yarn, webpack, prettier, eslint

Experience using front end state management tools like Mobx, Redux, NGXS, NgRx Store

Good understanding of Storybook and component driven atomic design principles

Expertise in using IDE’s like IntelliJ, Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio 2019 Professional, WebStorm

Advantageous Experience

Experience with using Open API specification for designing and consuming apis

Experience with ORM tools such as EF Core for building database interactions

Experience using testing frameworks (Jasmine/Karma/Jest) and writing clear unit tests for all functionality

Experience writing and maintaining end to end tests with tools such as Cypress and TestCafe

Experience working with Css-in-JS for styling

Experience working with the platforms and tools from major cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure and AWS

Experience with container tools such as Docker and Kubernetes

