Senior Full Stack Developer

We’re looking for a full stack developer to join our client in the banking fraternity. Please see the requirements below.
Essential Experience
- Significant experience in developing User Interfaces using Typescript/JavaScript, HTML, CSS
- Extensive knowledge in developing single page applications (SPAs) using Angular 2+ and React
- Experience in developing REST Web API’s using C# and .NET Core / .NET Framework
- Good Understanding of Document Object Model (DOM) and DOM Functions
- Experience in front end tooling, workflows and ecosystem including using Node.js, npm, yarn, webpack, prettier, eslint
- Experience using front end state management tools like Mobx, Redux, NGXS, NgRx Store
- Good understanding of Storybook and component driven atomic design principles
- Expertise in using IDE’s like IntelliJ, Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio 2019 Professional, WebStorm
Advantageous Experience
- Experience with using Open API specification for designing and consuming apis
- Experience with ORM tools such as EF Core for building database interactions
- Experience using testing frameworks (Jasmine/Karma/Jest) and writing clear unit tests for all functionality
- Experience writing and maintaining end to end tests with tools such as Cypress and TestCafe
- Experience working with Css-in-JS for styling
- Experience working with the platforms and tools from major cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure and AWS
- Experience with container tools such as Docker and Kubernetes
