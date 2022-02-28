Senior Network Engineer

Team lead role in the planning and development of the network infrastructure. The work involves high-level network design at various layers including the transmission (e.g., DWDM) and network levels (e.g., layer 2 & layer 3 switching & routing), and working with colleagues in the core architecture team as they design of the IP & layer 2 network to provide a world class network. To achieve this, the successful candidate is required to keep abreast of the latest developments in networking, telecommunications equipment, and standards. The post is technically challenging and is very much a hands-on role but also involves planning, co-ordination, and project management skills.

Duties:

Being a switching and routing expert

Troubleshooting issues related to the network infrastructure, hardware, and applications

Liaising with network service providers, circuit and equipment providers regarding maintenance and fault issues

Planning and designing – preparing requirement design document that clearly specifies requirements to suppliers

Acceptance of the Fibre and optical infrastructure for new projects and documentation handed over by suppliers

Planning and liaising regarding network upgrades, with respect to network management platform and elements

Supporting the development, management, and configuration of network operational monitoring tools

Setting up, implementing, and reviewing operational procedures to be used by the NOC Engineers and service desk staff

Assisting with escalations as requested by the service desk, network engineers or management

Providing technical support and guidance to network engineers and field operations staff

Providing internal training for the network engineers and other staff as required

Undertaking the expert technical support role on procurement panels related to optical transmission networking

Participating in the development and introduction of advanced services for the network, which involves research and conducting tests to determine what will add value to the network community

Contributing to capacity planning and the development of processes to streamline this function

Performing on-going analysis of network and service resilience

Collaborating with other groups within the company, most notably the network planning and project group and the strategic technologies division

Keeping abreast of developments within relevant standards bodies (e.g., IETF, ITU-T OIF and TMF)

Preparing and maintaining documentation as required

Experience and qualifications:

Matric certificate

Degree (advantage)

Relevant certifications required:

HCIA and/CCNA

HCIP and/or CCNP

HCIE and/or CCIE certificate

Demonstrable experience with a proven track record working in a networking engineering environment, in senior engineering role

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a senior network engineer

Advanced knowledge of layer 2 and layer 3 technologies, such as spanning tree, ring protection, MPLS, RSVP, LDP

Experience in the operations and maintenance of metro/NLD networks

Working knowledge and experience in Wide area networks and network planning

A working knowledge of layer 2 switch and layer 3 routing networks

Technical proficiency balanced with a desire and aptitude to plan, co-ordinate and project manage

Experience in Carrier Grade Ethernet, IP, and any scripting languages used in an operations environment (advantage)

Experience in working with optical transmission equipment (advantage)

The use of optical test equipment and interpretation of its results (advantage)

Travel requirements: the level of travel required will vary from time to time. The network service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The senior engineer must be prepared to be available from time-to-time outside office hours.

Desired Skills:

HCIP

CCNA

CCNP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is in the ICT Solutions industry.

