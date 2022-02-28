Senior Networks Engineer

ROLE PURPOSE

– The Senior Networks Team has responsibilities focused on the smooth running of our customer’s Cisco Networks environments, including inbound or outbound call centres.

– As a member of the Senior Cisco Networks Team, you will help set the technical strategy for customers around Incident, Problem and Change Management.

– You will work alongside Project, Transition and Service Delivery management teams to assist in the smooth transition and acceptance of new customers and technologies into the MSC.

– The Senior Cisco Networks Engineer will support environments where infrastructure includes, but is not limited to, local LAN and WAN, IE: routers, switches, wireless and firewalls

– The role forms part of the highest point of technical escalation within the MSC for customers as such you will be expected to participate in high impact, high urgency incidents where prompt resolution and root cause analysis is required. Your technical experience as well as your strong troubleshooting skills will be paramount in this role.

– As a senior engineer you will be responsible for supporting the 1st and 2nd Line teams to ensure they remain skilled to manage complex Incidents and Changes.

– You will be required to support the 1st and 2nd Line team out of hours as part of an on-call rota.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES

– Design, implement and maintain Network environments.

– Day-to-day support of our customer’s Network environments.

– Ability to perform both project and support work on the Cisco Networks environments.

– Troubleshooting technical faults and providing satisfactory fixes to the customer.

– Regularly updating customers on progress of faults by telephone and email.

– Regularly updating our ticketing system Service Now / Autotask with quality notes detailing progress and actions completed on open incidents, problems and change requests.

– Perform project related duties with regards to new and changing infrastructure deployments required by the customers.

– Regularly updating customers on progress of incidents, problems and changes by telephone and email.

Assisting 1st and 2nd Line Engineers with technical escalations

Mentoring and training 1st and 2nd Line engineers.

Assisting with the development of 2nd Line team engineers.

Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.

Capturing repeat faults and undertaking root cause analysis.

Proactive identification of fault trends.

Development of peer relationships with key suppliers.

Working closely with the Team Leader on continual improvements programmes.

Providing technical expertise to the Team Leader on and assisting on the technical skills evaluation of other engineers.

Work with the other departments understand and share technical strategy.

Development of technical strategy for customers internally.

Completing customer Change Requests, including impact and risk analysis, implementing out of hours where required.

Provide technical consultancy to all other areas of the business to ensure the integrity, performance and support of new opportunities that involve support.

Find technical solutions to problems where necessary and practical, without compromising the commercial viability of a new product.

Where required perform the ‘Lead Engineer’ role for some of our key customers on a support and project basis.

To stay up to date and accredited within the current technologies.

DELIVERY RESPONSIBILITIES

Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests.

Attend meetings and working parties to represent the team where necessary.

Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.

Helping to identify gaps in existing technical documentation, knowledge and skills

Creating and maintaining of technical customer documentation.

Ensuring customer transition pre-requisites are delivered and Project Management.

Undertake technical audits for key customers where issues have been identified.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS KPI’s

Change Implementation Quality.

Complete Partnership and Technical Skill Certifications Requirements.

Customer and End User Satisfaction and Relationships.

Customer Service Improvements.

Identify Project Opportunities.

ISO 270001 and 20000 Compliance.

Project Execution and Service Transition Quality.

Ticket Management Disciplines and SLA’s.

Timesheet Completion Quality.

Any added goals.

Skills and Competencies

Accountable Execution.

Agile Transformation.

Cross-Business Engagement.

Entrepreneurial Spirit.

Excellent Customer Solutions.

Impactful Communication.

Inclusive Teamwork.

Positive Resilience.

Self-Driven Learning.

Smart Decision Making.

PERSON REQUIREMENTS EXPERIENCE

Required

5+ years with a successful track record in a Cisco Network environment.

Professional in designing, configuring and troubleshooting, Cisco routing, switching, security and wireless.

Professional in designing, configuring and troubleshooting Cisco Nexus devices

Professional in designing, configuring and troubleshooting Cisco Meraki SD-WAN

Professional in designing configuring and troubleshooting MPLS

Professional in configuring and troubleshooting F5

In-depth knowledge of troubleshooting Cisco network environments.

Trace analysis.

Experience in managing major incidents. (MIM)

Experience with Change Management.

Advantageous

Knowledge of Wireshark.

Packet capture.

Experiencing in managing a Data Centre.

Experience in putting together effort costs for project work.

Experience in configuring and troubleshooting Fortinet SD-WAN

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Cisco CCNP Enterprise or Cisco CCNP Data Centre

Advantageous

Fortinet NSE 4,5,6

F5 Certified

ADDITIONAL SKILLS/ATTRIBUTES

A high command of the English language both written and verbal is essential.

Self-motivated with the ability to work unsupervised.

Good communicator with the user environment.

Ability to work in a very busy and highly pressurised environment and deal with high impact, high profile incidents, problems and changes.

A structured and organised approach to complex problem determination and solving.

Numerate and literate with an eye for detail.

Punctuality.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to remain flexible and adapt to changing priorities with promptness, efficiency and ease

Possess proficient analytical and decision-making skills.

Demonstrated capacity for gathering and scrutinizing data to identify issues, opportunities and patterns.

A good listener, with the ability to communicate technical issues and resolutions to people of varying technical levels.

Proficient relationship building skills – predict customer behaviour and respond accordingly.

A strong service-oriented (‘can-do’) culture, with a strong focus on the ‘internal customer’ approach, committed to exceeding customer expectations.

Dynamic but aware of the views and feelings of others.

Professional & diligent team player but able to work independently and be self-motivated.

Enthusiastic, energetic and confident.

Demonstrate clear purpose, enthusiasm and commitment.

Ability to train users effectively.

Code B driving license (or code that includes B) and own transport.

