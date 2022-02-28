Senior Systems Analyst

Duties:

Ensure all systems are operational, adequately monitored and maintained:

– Provide day to day end-user support.

– Troubleshoot any ad hoc IT issues.

– Monitor, manage and actively patch servers and workstations.

– Periodically review server logs for potential problems.

– Patch workstation clients and applications regularly.

– Adhere to IT framework and policies in accordance to Group standard.

– Manage and monitor fax, print and copier services and facilitate daily operations.

Support internal stakeholders and manage third party vendors:

– Understand business functions and improve IT processes.

– Conduct staff training when necessary.

– Support users on in-house developed and deployed applications.

– Participate and manage project rollouts.

– Manage external vendors, monitoring SLA.

– Ensure outsourced services are in-line with Service Level Agreement.

Perform IT reviews and assessment of procedures and controls:

– Create and maintain documentation on IT manuals and procedures.

– Implement and manage new processes.

– Prepare regular and ad hoc systems reports.

Ensure efficiency in responding to and fixing user problems:

– General desktop support: Printing setups, Office and Application support.

– Creating users, resetting passwords, access levels, file interface validation, etc. across all clients.

– Remotely manage South African office IT operations and support end-users.

– Manage telecommunication (ISP, fixed line and mobile) services and track data roaming usage.

– Facilities: manage third party office maintenance.

Requirements:

Grade 12

Basic Degree or Diploma in IT with relevant IT certifications

CompTIA Network+ or CCNA advantageous

Minimum 7-10 years’ experience in IT Analyst or Administration field

Working knowledge of Wintel desktop systems; Windows 10, Office 2016 and Office 365, and EUC

Working knowledge of Microsoft server and services such as Active Directory, DNS and DHCP

