Senior Systems Analyst

Duties:
Ensure all systems are operational, adequately monitored and maintained:
– Provide day to day end-user support.
– Troubleshoot any ad hoc IT issues.
– Monitor, manage and actively patch servers and workstations.
– Periodically review server logs for potential problems.
– Patch workstation clients and applications regularly.
– Adhere to IT framework and policies in accordance to Group standard.
– Manage and monitor fax, print and copier services and facilitate daily operations.
Support internal stakeholders and manage third party vendors:
– Understand business functions and improve IT processes.
– Conduct staff training when necessary.
– Support users on in-house developed and deployed applications.
– Participate and manage project rollouts.
– Manage external vendors, monitoring SLA.
– Ensure outsourced services are in-line with Service Level Agreement.
Perform IT reviews and assessment of procedures and controls:
– Create and maintain documentation on IT manuals and procedures.
– Implement and manage new processes.
– Prepare regular and ad hoc systems reports.
Ensure efficiency in responding to and fixing user problems:
– General desktop support: Printing setups, Office and Application support.
– Creating users, resetting passwords, access levels, file interface validation, etc. across all clients.
– Remotely manage South African office IT operations and support end-users.
– Manage telecommunication (ISP, fixed line and mobile) services and track data roaming usage.
– Facilities: manage third party office maintenance.
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Basic Degree or Diploma in IT with relevant IT certifications
- CompTIA Network+ or CCNA advantageous
- Minimum 7-10 years’ experience in IT Analyst or Administration field
- Working knowledge of Wintel desktop systems; Windows 10, Office 2016 and Office 365, and EUC
- Working knowledge of Microsoft server and services such as Active Directory, DNS and DHCP