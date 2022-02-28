Software Development Team Lead at BET Software

We Want You:

Are you a Team Lead who can lead our Software Development Team to ensure the delivery of complex product and system development projects, across a variety of products and technologies?

Your mission at BET Software would be to manage the successful delivery of projects, as well as ensure coordination, by leading activities across the full delivery lifecycle. This includes working closely with the department’s Project Managers, coordinating business analysts, architects and developers, and liaising with key project stakeholders as required.

You Bring:

At least 3-5 years of experience managing Software Development Teams;

At least 6 years in a technical role within the IT Software Development industry;

Proven experience in ensuring timely project delivery;

Experience in the recruitment of new Developers.

What You’ll Do:

Responsible for each phase of the product or project life cycle: from inception, growth, maturity, to decline. Where applicable this includes: requirement, analysis, design, development, testing, deployment, infrastructure, capacity, performance, support, monitoring and decommissioning as required;

Align the development roadmap with business, clients (internal and external), and technology, through collaboration with multiple Team Members;

Define, track and measure product performance accordingly;

Customer orientation: responsible for creating a customer-oriented attitude within the Team, whilst identifying and understanding the needs of all customers and managing their expectation;

Facilitate an understanding of competitor analysis and market research to identify areas of opportunity and risk;

Ensure that the Team is aligned with the company’s strategy and working towards achieving the strategy;

Collaboratively work with Team Members to set performance goals and measures;

Conduct regular performance discussions with Team Members to facilitate a culture of growth;

Maintain a current and future skill matrix for your Team;

Create a culture for Teams which is aligned to the platforms and BET values.

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Team Lead

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Financial Incentives

Travel & Tour

Socials

Upskilling Team Members

CSI

Cafe & Coffee

Work Flexitime

