Solution/ Application architect

Requirements
- Carry out detailed coding on microservices, implementing the design and design documentation for each service.
- Development and maintenance of multi-tier application architectures that involves different frameworks, libraries, applications, services, components, and platforms.
- Development and maintenance of Web services.
- They ensure the overall product architecture, performance, scalability, and reliability.
- The software architecture is designed in accordance with the customer’s business requirements.
Qualifications
- Bachelors degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or related field required.
- Five years of experience with the development and deployment of web applications
- Experience working on large enterprise projects preferred.
- Experience with AWS API Gateway, Java, Springboot, NGINX, and WS02 for Authentication