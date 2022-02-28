Solution/ Application architect

Feb 28, 2022

Requirements

  • Carry out detailed coding on microservices, implementing the design and design documentation for each service.
  • Development and maintenance of multi-tier application architectures that involves different frameworks, libraries, applications, services, components, and platforms.
  • Development and maintenance of Web services.
  • They ensure the overall product architecture, performance, scalability, and reliability.
  • The software architecture is designed in accordance with the customer’s business requirements.

Qualifications

  • Bachelors degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or related field required.
  • Five years of experience with the development and deployment of web applications
  • Experience working on large enterprise projects preferred.
  • Experience with AWS API Gateway, Java, Springboot, NGINX, and WS02 for Authentication

