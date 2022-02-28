Technical Lead at BET Software

We Want You:

Can you take ownership, and engage regularly with software architects in order to ensure development within the Team is according to architectural guidelines? How about planning, designing, leading, and executing technical solutions, as well as improvements within the respective Software Development Team? If this sounds like you, then as our Technical Lead, you’d be our technical expert, with a strong understanding of technology, systems architecture, data structures and data sources.

You Bring:

Minimum of 7 years’ experience within a development environment;

3- 6 years’ SQL experience;

5 -8 years’ C# experience;

5 -8 years’ .net core experience;

5 -8 years’ RESTful API experience.

Nice To Have

1- 4 years’ experience in document stores such as Couchbase / Mongo;

1- 4 years’ experience in Message Brokers such as RabbitMQ / Kafka / Red Panda.

What You’ll Do

Provide technical leadership to the Team through collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives;

Engage regularly with software architects in order to ensure the development within the Team is according to architectural guidelines;

Develop solutions in a manner which support modification for future developers, ultimately reducing the numbers of defects negatively affecting system quality;

Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring, and implementing new knowledge and skills both within the Team and to the wider group;

Ensure the day-to-day operational activities improve performance of products and systems;

Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

.Net core

Restful API

Technical Leadership

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Financial incentive

Travel and Tour

Socials

Upskilling Team Members

Flexibility

CSI

Cafe & Coffee

