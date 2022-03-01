AI Software Developer (JavaScript) – Semi Remote – R450 Per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment

A renowned business producing driving machines across the world has an opening for an AI Platform Entry Software Developer with 2+ years’ experience.

You will be responsible for translating and simplifying requirements, assisting with business cases and requirement analysis.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Primary Programming Languages of projects:

JavaScript

Python

Auxiliary Programming Languages:

SQL

Bash (build/automation scripts)

Cloud Computing Experience:

Development of AWS solutions using cloud storage (s3 etc), compute (serverless and non-serverless i.e. lambda and ec2), identity management (i.e. AWS IAM roles) and networking (VPCs, gateways, subnets etc).

Development for OS:

Linux/Unix

Database experience in one the following:

PostgreSQL

MySQL

Redshift (warehouse)

Reference Number for this position is GZ54540 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R450 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Python

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

