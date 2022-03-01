AI Software Developer (JavaScript) – Semi Remote – R450 Per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment

A renowned business producing driving machines across the world has an opening for an AI Platform Entry Software Developer with 2+ years’ experience.
You will be responsible for translating and simplifying requirements, assisting with business cases and requirement analysis.
If you are a talented software developer and looking for an interesting new challenge for 2022 this opportunity may be for you, APPLY TODAY!!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Primary Programming Languages of projects:
- JavaScript
- Python
- Auxiliary Programming Languages:
- SQL
- Bash (build/automation scripts)
- Cloud Computing Experience:
- Development of AWS solutions using cloud storage (s3 etc), compute (serverless and non-serverless i.e. lambda and ec2), identity management (i.e. AWS IAM roles) and networking (VPCs, gateways, subnets etc).
- Development for OS:
- Linux/Unix
- Database experience in one the following:
- PostgreSQL
- MySQL
- Redshift (warehouse)
Reference Number for this position is GZ54540 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R450 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma